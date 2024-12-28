Lamar CISD Board Meeting Highlights: New Growth Committee, $275K Grant, Policy Changes and Future Charter School Plans

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD) Board of Trustees met for nearly three hours on December 17, 2024, addressing a range of important topics, from new initiatives to fiscal updates.

Hyper-Growth Oversight Committee to Launch in January

Board President Zach Lambert announced the creation of a new "Hyper-growth Oversight Committee" set to begin in January. The committee will focus on managing the district’s rapid growth, as LCISD continues to expand its student population and infrastructure.

Grant Award for Shared Services for Autistic Students

In a collaborative effort with Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District (ISD), LCISD was awarded a $275,000 grant aimed at improving services for students with autism, ages 3 to 21. The funding will support shared programs and resources to better serve these students across both districts.

Policy Update on Student Devices

The board also approved an update to its policy regarding student devices. The language was expanded to replace the term “phones” with “electronic devices,” which now encompasses a wider range of items including iPads, iWatches, laptops, and similar technologies. The revised policy clarifies that these devices may only be used during designated times or with teacher approval, aiming to minimize distractions during school hours.

Bond Refinancing Saves Taxpayers $21.3 Million

LCISD’s Finance Department recently oversaw the refinancing of the district’s Series 2015 and Series 2016A Bonds, resulting in a substantial savings of $21.3 million for taxpayers. The move is part of the district’s ongoing efforts to maintain financial stability while managing the costs associated with its growth.

English Proficiency Standards Revised for Teacher Certification

LCISD leaders successfully advocated for a revision to the state’s English proficiency standards for teacher certification. The change, approved by the State Board of Education, will make it easier for non-native English speakers with advanced degrees from other countries to obtain certification in Texas. Previously, the standards were more stringent than those for admission to advanced degree programs at state universities. The new standards will go into effect in January 2025 and will apply to all school districts in the state.

In-District Charter School Under Consideration for 2026

Looking ahead, the LCISD Board is exploring the possibility of opening an in-district charter school, in accordance with Senate Bill 1882. The proposed school would open in Fall 2026 and offer a variety of academic choices to students. LCISD plans to gather input from parents through surveys and public meetings over the next two years to determine the community's interest. The proposed charter school would potentially serve grades Kindergarten through 8th, with a possibility of focusing on Kindergarten through 5th, depending on the outcome of community feedback.

The meeting concluded with discussions about upcoming initiatives and continued efforts to meet the needs of LCISD’s rapidly growing student body.

Video of the meeting can be seen here: https://lamarcisdtx.new.swagit.com/videos/323028

You can watch the meeting by agenda topic or from the beginning.