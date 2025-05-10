Katy Teen Wins Prestigious Global Math Contest, Inspiring Future Women Mathematicians

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Taylor High School student Vivian Liu has captured the grand prize in the highly competitive 2025 Student Essay Contest sponsored by the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM). Her exceptional entry stood out among more than 100 submissions from secondary and collegiate students worldwide.

Liu's award-winning essay, "Threads of Persistence: Weaving Life and Math Together," profiled Dr. Betul Orcan-Ekmekci, a leading Rice University mathematics professor whose groundbreaking research focuses on innovative mathematical modeling of weather patterns.

"I was immediately drawn to the idea of blending storytelling with mathematics," Liu said. "I chose to interview Dr. Orcan-Ekmekci because of her inspiring journey as a Turkish mathematician and her work promoting math education. Her story resonated deeply with me, especially her perseverance and commitment to empowering the next generation of mathematicians."

With aspirations for a successful career in mathematics, Liu plans to combine cutting-edge research, impactful education and creative problem-solving approaches. She aims to follow Orcan-Ekmekci's influential path as a role model for others interested in STEM fields, particularly mathematics.

The prestigious AWM, established in 1971 as part of the Conference Board of the Mathematical Sciences, currently boasts more than 3,500 members dedicated to promoting women in mathematical careers and education. This international recognition highlights the growing achievements of young women in mathematics and showcases Katy's emerging talent in competitive academic fields.