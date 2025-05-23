Katy Teacher Named 2025 National STEM Scholar

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Lalita Khemka, a teacher at Cardiff Junior High School, has been selected as one of 10 middle school teachers nationwide to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program.

The program, created by the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, provides advanced STEM training and project support for middle school science teachers. Teachers are selected based on a "big idea" challenge project they would implement in their classrooms.

"STEM empowers students to turn ideas into real-world solutions," Khemka said. "Being part of this program is important to me because it gives students the hands-on experiences they need to build confidence."

The 2025 class will meet May 25-31 at WKU's campus in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The 10 selected teachers represent schools in Mississippi, Texas, Idaho, North Carolina, Utah, Missouri, New Hampshire, Maine, Tennessee and Florida.

Research shows middle school students who become excited about science are more likely to pursue STEM courses in high school and college. However, nearly 50% of eighth-graders lose interest in STEM subjects despite their importance for 21st-century jobs.

Dr. Paula Grisanti, CEO of the National Stem Cell Foundation, said the program aims to support teachers "who inspire and motivate middle school students at this critical decision-making age."

Now in its 10th year, the program has produced 100 National STEM Scholars from middle schools in 37 states. Ninety-three percent teach in public schools, 44% in mid- to high-poverty schools, and 39% in communities with populations under 15,000.

According to program organizers, National STEM Scholars are expected to have impacted more than 190,000 middle school students nationwide by June 2026.