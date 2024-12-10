Katy ISD Board Names Boudny, Cross as New Elementary School Namesakes

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees approved names for two new elementary schools opening in fall 2025 at its board meeting Monday.

Elementary School No. 47 in the Elyson area will be named Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary School. Elementary School No. 48 in the Sunterra development will become James and Mitzi Cross Elementary School. Both schools are part of the district's 2023 bond program and will serve growing populations in northwest Katy.

"Our namesakes are an important part of the Katy ISD community and we are looking forward to adding the Boudny and Cross families to that special group," said Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "These dedicated educators continue to pour into our district and we look forward to seeing the impact they'll have in these new school communities."

The naming recommendations were presented to the board last month. The district then held public forums for community input before the final vote.