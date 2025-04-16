Katy School Board Members Advocate for Public Schools in Austin

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District trustees and community advocates took their education concerns directly to lawmakers Tuesday, meeting with dozens of legislative offices during a coordinated advocacy day at the Texas Capitol amid ongoing debates about school funding and policy reform.

Board President Victor Perez, Vice President Amy Thieme, Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela and trustees Morgan Calhoun, Rebecca Fox and Dawn Champagne — joined by parents and community members — visited more than 30 legislative offices representing state senators and representatives. They expressed support for public education, advocated for bills addressing student discipline, teacher needs and school safety, and shared the district's legislative priorities.

"I really enjoyed visiting our legislators in Austin today, said school board president Victor Perez. "It was a full day advocating for KISD and public education along with fellow board members, parents, and members of the community."

× Expand Katy ISD Photo Representative Matt Morgan, Superintendent Ken Gregorski, Representative Joel Schofield, Board President Victor Perez, Vice President Amy Thieme, Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela, Trustee Rebecca Fox and Trustee Dawn Champagne alongside local business leaders and Katy ISD leadership.

The Texas Legislature meets only once every two years, intensifying the need to be in Austin while bills are being considered.

"We're fortunate to have such an engaged community here in Katy ISD—our Board members, parents and residents consistently show incredible support for our students and schools," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD superintendent. "We truly appreciate our legislators for taking the time to listen to the voices of our parents and community today."