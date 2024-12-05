Katy Loses UHV Fall Graduation Ceremonies After 20-Year Run

KATY, Texas (AP) — After a more than 20-year tradition, the University of Houston-Victoria will relocate its fall commencement ceremonies from Katy's Merrell Center to Victoria.

UHV officials announced Wednesday that all fall 2024 graduation ceremonies will move to Victoria.

"The shift from Katy to Victoria reflects the university's commitment to creating a deeper connection between graduates and their alma mater's roots in the Victoria community," the school said. "The decision was also influenced by financial and strategic considerations, with the ultimate goal of creating a meaningful and memorable experience for all participants."

The change ends a tradition dating back to the early 2000s, when Katy became the host city for UHV's fall ceremonies. Local businesses have typically seen increased activity during these events as families and graduates utilized hotels and restaurants. That will not be the case this month or during future fall graduation ceremonies.

9 a.m. – College of Education & Health Professions

Noon – College of Business

3 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences and College of Natural & Applied Science.

The ceremonies will be held Dec. 14 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center, about 115 miles southeast of Katy. Three separate ceremonies are scheduled throughout the day for different colleges, beginning at 9 a.m.

For those unable to make the longer journey, the university will provide a live stream of the ceremonies at www.uhv.edu/commencement/commencement-ceremony.

The change aligns with UHV's efforts to centralize its graduation events at its home campus, though it means Katy-area students and their families will now face extended travel time to attend the ceremonies.

For more information about the fall 2024 comment ceremonies, visit https://www.uhv.edu/commencement/.