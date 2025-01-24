Katy ISD Winter Graduation honors 112 Students | Texas Education News

KATY, Texas (AP) — A winter graduation ceremony honored 112 Katy Independent School District students Wednesday night as they prepare to enter careers, college or military service.

The ceremony was held at the Merrell Center. Superintendent Ken Gregorski and school board president Victor Perez both participated in the ceremony.

Perez, says he enjoys being part of the celebration of students and their parents.

"I always find it fun and exciting to attend the Winter and Summer graduations and speak to parents and the graduates. They are so happy and proud of their achievement," Perez said.

"We are so proud to recognize our graduates and honor the work they've done to prepare for fulfilling lives and careers," said Ronnie Edwards, assistant superintendent of school leadership and support in Katy ISD. "We congratulate them and can't wait to celebrate their success."