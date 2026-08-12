Katy ISD welcomes about 90,000 students back to school Wednesday

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — About 90,000 Katy ISD students returned to school Wednesday as the district began its 2026-27 school year.

Across the district, faculty and staff welcomed students, many accompanied by their parents, to their campuses.

Superintendent shares his excitement

Students and their families weren’t the only ones excited about the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski, speaking at Katy Elementary School, 5726 George Bush Drive, said he awoke about 4:30 a.m. in anticipation of the day’s events.

“I’m all coffeed up now, so I’m OK,” Gregorski said.

While Superintendent Gregorski opened the morning at Katy Elementary, the first day of school also marks a historic milestone as Legacy Virtual High School welcomes its inaugural class, expanding Katy ISD learning beyond traditional classrooms through a flexible, virtual high school experience. The new campus is part of the District’s innovative learning opportunities designed to meet the evolving needs of students and families.

"I’m excited for all that our students, educators, staff and families will accomplish together this school year," Gregorski said.

Celebrating a historic year at the district’s oldest school

District officials marked the first day of the 2026-27 school year at Katy Elementary, the oldest school in Katy ISD.

The school sits on the property where a one-room school was established in 1898, Principal Beth Grimet said.

“The one-room schoolhouse was destroyed in 1900 with the Galveston storm,” Grimet said. “It was rebuilt and then later they built this two-story and they erected a bell.”

The bell, along with a Harris County historical marker, can be seen outside the school. Inside, across from the library, is a staged replica of a classroom from earlier days, complete with teacher and student desks.

A nearby trophy case holds photos and memorabilia from years past, including a paddle, typewriter and computer disk.

“They’ll go, ‘Oh yes, I was familiar with that,’” Grimet said, adding that today’s students might not know what a typewriter or computer disk is. Some of the historical items were once stored in Katy Elementary closets, she said.

The current building dates to 1965 and underwent renovations in 2023 funded through a voter-approved Katy ISD bond.

During a campus tour for reporters Wednesday morning, Grimet said Katy Elementary has a staff of 102 and enrollment of about 640 students. The student-to-teacher ratio for kindergarten through fourth grade is 22:1. In fifth grade, the ratio is about 25:1 and can reach 27:1.

× 1 of 2 Expand Sherrel Rogers Katy Elementary Principal Beth Grimet leads the Pledge of Allegiance. × 2 of 2 Expand Sherrel Rogers A balloon arrangement at Katy Elementary School. Prev Next

A personal history at the school

Like Gregorski, Grimet said she is excited about the new school year.

“I really get that way more before the staff comes back because you always want to set the tone,” Grimet said. “But there is always that sense of excitement because I miss the children and it’s good to just have them back. It’s like my normal comes back.”

For Grimet, summer is not normal.

“It’s just me doing paperwork and working in my office, but normal is when they’re here,” Grimet said.

Grimet has her own long history with Katy Elementary. She is entering her 32nd year with both the district and the school. Her husband, H.C., is a health and physical education coordinator for the district.

“I was hired here as a teacher, and I worked as a teacher here for five years,” Grimet said. “Then I was the sole assistant principal for 16 years and this will be my 11th year as principal.”

Over those years, Grimet has watched generations of families return to Katy Elementary. One example is Elizabeth Perry, a former student who is now an instructional coach at the school.

“Elizabeth was a student in my third-grade classroom,” Grimet said. “Her mom was PTO president and then several years ago we had the opportunity to hire her back as a teacher. As being her teacher, that’s the proudest moment ever when you can hire your former student. And now, she’s moved into our instructional coach role. Her children are now here.”