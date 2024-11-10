Katy ISD Trustees, Leaders Recognize National Merit Semifinalists

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Ninety-six Katy ISD students recognized as National Merit Semifinalists were honored by district trustees and leaders ahead of the Board’s October meeting for their outstanding achievement.

These students, now semifinalists in the prestigious National Merit Scholarship Program, scored among the highest in Texas on the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors. They represent a select 1% of students nationwide who took the exam.

“Millions of students nationwide participate in the exam each year, and so to be among the percentage of students named semifinalists is no small feat,” said Dr. Sanée Bell, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Katy ISD. “We are proud of these students for being among the nation’s best.”

National Merit Finalists, who will be announced in the spring, may be eligible for corporate and college-sponsored scholarships. For more information, visit nationalmerit.org.