Katy ISD to Launch Virtual High School Program in Fall 2026

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD announced plans Monday to expand its virtual learning offerings with the launch of Legacy Virtual High School, set to begin classes in Fall 2026.

The new virtual campus will serve students both within the district and across Texas, offering full-time and part-time enrollment options. Enrollment is scheduled to open in February 2026.

Free Tuition Available for In-State Students

The program will provide free tuition for eligible Katy ISD high school students and other in-state full-time students. Part-time courses will be available on a tuition basis, allowing students to supplement their current coursework with core and original credit courses, advanced placement (AP) and dual credit courses that may not be available at their local school districts or through home school programs.

District Emphasizes Flexible Learning Options

"Our expanded virtual options will be designed to provide students with access to the same exceptional, rigorous education Katy ISD is known for, now in a virtual format that offers flexibility, accessibility and convenience," Katy ISD Deputy Superintendent Leslie Haack said. "It's all about personalized learning, expanding the District's ability to better support students with unique learning needs, including those seeking additional core and original credit course opportunities, accelerated coursework or those in need of a more flexible schedule."

Multiple Graduation Pathways and Certified Teachers

The virtual high school will offer graduation plans with endorsements in multidisciplinary studies, arts & humanities, business & industry and STEM-computer science. All virtual learning teachers will hold State Board of Education certification and complete additional training for virtual instruction.

Program Builds on Previous Virtual Learning Experience

Katy ISD has offered virtual learning before, beginning with summer semester courses in 2011 and expanding to provide additional virtual courses in spring 2025. The current expansion follows the passage of Texas State Senate Bill 569 in the 89th Legislature, which allowed districts to broaden their virtual learning options.

How to Apply for Legacy Virtual High School

Out-of-district students will need to complete an enrollment application to attend full-time or take part-time courses. The district has created a Legacy Virtual High School Interest Form for prospective students to receive updates on program criteria and deadlines.