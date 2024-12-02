Katy ISD to Hold Public Forums on Proposed Names for New Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (November 18, 2024) — Katy ISD’s Naming Advisory Committees have recommended names for the district’s two newest elementary schools, 47 and 48. The names honor two local families with extensive careers in education.

Elementary 47: The Boudny family

The committee has recommended naming the school after Alfred (Al) and Ann Boudny, two educators who dedicated their careers to Katy ISD.

Al Boudny began his teaching career in Eagle Lake in the 1970s before joining Katy ISD in 1981. He helped open Nottingham Country Elementary and Memorial Parkway Junior High, later becoming Social Studies Department Chair at McDonald Junior High for 15 years. He was also named Teacher of the Year in 2000.

He retired in 2019 after 39 years of service, with 34 years in Katy ISD, and remains active as a tutor, mentor, and volunteer in several district schools.

Ann Boudny began her career in 1982 at Memorial Parkway Junior High, where she served as a department chair for 30 years before retiring in 2015. Together, Al and Ann are active members of the Katy Area Retired Educators (KARE) association.

Elementary 48: The Cross family

× Expand Katy ISD James and Mitzi Cross

James and Mitzi Cross, both of whom had long and impactful careers in education, are the recommended namesakes for Elementary #48. James Cross began teaching in Levelland, Texas, before joining Katy ISD in 2002 as an assistant principal at Beck Junior High. He later became principal of Cinco Ranch High School, serving in that role from 2009 until his retirement in 2022.

Mitzi Cross, who also started her career in Levelland, taught 5th grade and served as a librarian in multiple Katy ISD schools. She worked as a librarian at Diane Winborn and Michael Griffin elementary schools and retired after 40 years in education, leaving a lasting legacy on students and staff alike.

The district will host public forums for community members to share their feedback on the recommended names. The forum for Elementary 47 will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the forum for Elementary 48 at 6 p.m.

Details:

What : Public Forums for Naming Recommendations

: Public Forums for Naming Recommendations Where : Katy ISD Education Support Complex, Board Room, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494

: Katy ISD Education Support Complex, Board Room, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494 When : Wednesday, December 4, 2024

: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Forum for Elementary 47: 5 p.m.

Forum for Elementary 48: 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the School and Facility Naming webpage.