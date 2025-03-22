Katy ISD to Host 39th Annual Folk Life Festival April 5

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District will hold its 39th annual Folk Life Festival on Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center.

The free event offers visitors a chance to experience Texas pioneer life from the late 1800s through various demonstrations including Texas Pioneer Soldier re-enactments, blacksmith demonstrations, honeybee keeping and chuck wagon skills.

Other activities include dulcimer music, quilting, spinning and weaving demonstrations, farm animal exhibits, archery, and displays of Native American culture and Texas cowboy camps.

Children can participate in pioneer games, corn shelling and grinding, rag doll making, and arts and crafts.

The Outdoor Learning Center is located west of the Katy ISD Education Support Complex at 6301 S. Stadium Lane.

Chick-fil-A will provide concessions at the event.