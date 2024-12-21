Katy ISD Students Showcase Talent at Prestigious Chicago Music Conference

CHICAGO (Covering Katy News) — Students from two Katy ISD high schools showcased their musical talents at one of the world's most prestigious music education events Friday.

Jordan and Tompkins high school students performed at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference, a globally recognized event that has run since 1946.

"When I heard that we had received this incredible honor, I was a very proud principal, especially because we were able to combine three of our performing groups with our band, our choir, and our orchestra, into one symphonic sound," said Tompkins High School Principal Elizabeth Brodt. "So, we were able to bring kids that represent different areas of Tompkins High School to really come together."

× 1 of 4 Expand Rick Barkok The Tompkins High School Symphony Orchestra performs at the Midwest Clinic in Chicago, Dec. 2024. × 2 of 4 Expand Rick Bartok The Jordan High School Symphony Orchestra performing in Chicago at the Midwest Clinic on Dec. 20, 2024. × 3 of 4 Expand Rick Bartok The Tomkins High School Orchestra performs at the prestigious Midwest Clinic on Dec. 20, 2024. × 4 of 4 Expand Rick Barkok The Tompkins High School Symphony Orchestra performs at the prestegious Midwest Clinic in Chicago on Dec. 20, 2024. Prev Next

The conference brings together influential music educators, conductors and composers from around the world. Performances help shape music education practices and are considered a significant achievement for music programs and their conductors.

"We're just incredibly proud of our students' hard work and our conductor's hard work and everything they put into this and the opportunity to come and perform at the national level, the international level," Jordan High School Principal Ethan Crowell said. "What a wonderful and incredible performance it was."

Brodt noted students from both schools supported each other by attending one another's performances.

"I'm very proud of our students, their work and their dedication and the humility that they have, and putting forth the effort," she said.

Brodt also served as an honorary conductor at the event.

"Being given the opportunity to conduct a piece here at Midwest Convention was also a very big honor that they even asked me," she said. "It was something I never thought that I would ever do. So, getting to do that later on in my career, was something exciting."

Below is video of performances by the Tompkins and Jordan symphony orchestras.

× Tompkins students perform at the Midwest Clinic Tompkins students perform at the Midwest Clinic.