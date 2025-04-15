Katy ISD students advance to national competition after state skills success

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD students from Miller Career and Technology Center earned 23 medals at the state SkillsUSA competition in Corpus Christi earlier this month, with nine teams qualifying for the national championship.

Students brought home nine first-place medals, 11 second-place medals and three third-place medals. The program also received Gold-level Chapter of Excellence recognition in both Manufacturing and Education and Film categories.

Three teams earned state championships and will advance to the national competition in Atlanta this June:

Automated Manufacturing Technology team of Federico Pombo, David Lopez Luzardo and Sanjiv Raja

Cyber Security team of Joey Lent and Benjamin Nasse

Mechatronics team of Jansen Roberts and AlHassan Duamni

"We're very proud of the results of this year's state competition, mostly because it shows our students' continued growth in their respective industries," said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Education director in Katy ISD. "Congratulations to all our state winners and best of luck to our teams heading to nationals."

The school's manufacturing engineering teacher, Dallas Bergstrom, was named Advisor of the Year for District 8, which includes all SkillsUSA participants in Harris County.

SkillsUSA, founded in 1965, evaluates students' proficiency in career and technical education fields at standards comparable to entry-level industry professionals.