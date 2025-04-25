Katy ISD Science Teams Advance to National Competition, Beckendorff Junior High Claims State Championship

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Beckendorff Junior High School captured the state championship in the Division B category at this month's Texas Science Olympiad competition, advancing to nationals where the team hopes to improve upon last year's third-place finish.

Seven Lakes High School secured second place in Division C, also qualifying for the national competition scheduled for May at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"We're proud of our teams for representing Katy ISD so well at the state meet, because fewer than 100 teams across two divisions are invited to compete," said Danielle Sanchez, director of GT and advanced academics in Katy ISD. "We had nine teams there! We wish Beckendorff and Seven Lakes the best of luck and aspire to see them top last year's performance."

The state competition, held at Texas A&M University, featured strong showings from multiple Katy ISD schools. In the middle school division, Seven Lakes Junior High placed fourth, while Adams Junior High and WoodCreek Junior High finished 13th and 22nd, respectively.

High school competition proved especially tight, with Jordan High School taking third place, Tompkins High School finishing sixth, Cinco Ranch High School placing 24th and Paetow High School ranking 26th statewide.

Both Beckendorff Junior High and Seven Lakes High School represented Katy ISD at last year's national tournament, which annually brings together the top 120 middle and high school STEM teams nationwide to compete in science, technology, engineering and mathematics events.

The Science Olympiad program has become a cornerstone of competitive STEM education, challenging students in laboratory skills, scientific knowledge and problem-solving across numerous scientific disciplines.