Katy ISD School Board Early Voting Begins Today

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Early voting for the Katy ISD school board election begins today, April 22, and runs through April 29. Voters will select candidates for Trustee Positions 1 and 2, both are three-year terms.
For those who don't vote early, election day is May 3. The early and election day voting times and locations are listed below.
EARLY VOTING
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
- Leonard Merrell Center – 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494 (Main Early Voting Location)
- Morton Ranch High School – 2100 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449
- Paetow High School – 23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy, TX 77493
- Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy, TX 77494
- Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450
Election Day Polling Locations for Katy ISD Board Election (May 3, 2025)
Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Bear Creek Elementary – 4815 Hickory Downs, Houston, TX 77084
- Beck Junior High – 5200 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450
- Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
- Jordan High School – 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr, Fulshear, TX 77441
- Katy Civic Center – 910 Avenue C, Katy, TX 77493
- Katy Municipal Court Building – 5432 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493
- Maurice Wolfe Elementary - 502 Addicks-Howell Houston, TX 77079
- Mayde Creek Junior High – 2700 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX 77084
- Memorial Parkway Junior High – 21203 Highland Knolls, Katy, TX 77450
- Morton Ranch High School – 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449
- Pattison Elementary – 19910 Stonelodge Dr, Katy, TX 77450
- Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494
- Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450
See if you are registered to vote
The candidate with the most votes wins. There is no provision for runoffs in races with more than two candidates where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.