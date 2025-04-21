Katy ISD School Board Early Voting Begins Today

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Early voting for the Katy ISD school board election begins today, April 22, and runs through April 29. Voters will select candidates for Trustee Positions 1 and 2, both are three-year terms.

For those who don't vote early, election day is May 3. The early and election day voting times and locations are listed below.

EARLY VOTING

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Leonard Merrell Center – 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494 (Main Early Voting Location)

Morton Ranch High School – 2100 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Paetow High School – 23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy, TX 77493

Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy, TX 77494

Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Election Day Polling Locations for Katy ISD Board Election (May 3, 2025)

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bear Creek Elementary – 4815 Hickory Downs, Houston, TX 77084

Beck Junior High – 5200 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Jordan High School – 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr, Fulshear, TX 77441

Katy Civic Center – 910 Avenue C, Katy, TX 77493

Katy Municipal Court Building – 5432 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Maurice Wolfe Elementary - 502 Addicks-Howell Houston, TX 77079

Mayde Creek Junior High – 2700 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX 77084

Memorial Parkway Junior High – 21203 Highland Knolls, Katy, TX 77450

Morton Ranch High School – 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Pattison Elementary – 19910 Stonelodge Dr, Katy, TX 77450

Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

The candidate with the most votes wins. There is no provision for runoffs in races with more than two candidates where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.