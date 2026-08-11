Katy ISD's new AI rules: What parents and students need to know as school begins

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — When Katy ISD students return to classrooms Wednesday, they will encounter new rules governing when and how they can use artificial intelligence — including popular generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

What students are allowed to use will largely depend on their grade level.

Elementary students and sixth graders will not directly use generative AI tools. Seventh graders will begin limited, teacher-directed and supervised use. Students in eighth through 12th grades will have greater access, but only to district-approved tools for educational purposes and with teacher permission.

For parents and students, understanding those rules also requires understanding what generative AI is, why Katy ISD is treating it differently from other technology used in classrooms and where the district draws the line between using AI to help a student learn and allowing AI to do the work for them.

“AI can support the learning process, but it cannot replace the thinking, the struggle, or the growth that learning requires,” Dr. Sanée Bell, Katy ISD's assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, told trustees during a July 20 board work study meeting.

What is generative AI?

Generative AI is artificial intelligence that can create new content — including written answers, essays, summaries, images, computer code and other material — in response to instructions or questions from a user.

ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot are examples.

The distinction matters because not every educational program that uses artificial intelligence is generative AI.

Katy ISD already uses district-approved educational programs that incorporate AI. The new framework establishes, among other things, when students can directly interact with generative AI tools capable of producing content for them.

For example, a student could ask generative AI to explain a difficult math concept or help brainstorm ideas for a project. But the same technology could be asked to write an essay or produce answers that a student then submits as his or her own work.

Katy ISD is attempting to preserve the difference between using AI to help students learn and using it to avoid doing the learning.

What students can use

Katy ISD calls its grade-by-grade approach “scaffolded access,” meaning students receive greater access to generative AI as they get older.

Kindergarten through sixth grade: Students will not directly use generative AI chat tools. Teachers can still use district-approved instructional programs that incorporate artificial intelligence as part of instruction.

Seventh grade: Students begin limited exposure to generative AI, but its use must be structured, teacher-directed and supervised.

Eighth through 12th grade: Students may use district-approved generative AI tools for specific educational purposes with prior teacher permission. Students are expected to follow academic-integrity requirements, verify AI-generated information and disclose or cite AI use when appropriate.

The progression reflects the district's effort to introduce the technology as students become better prepared to understand its capabilities, limitations and appropriate uses.

Bell told trustees that simply ignoring AI is not a realistic option.

“It's here. It's in our students' hands,” Bell said.

The question teachers are being asked to consider

Rather than introducing AI simply because the technology is available, Bell said decisions about its use should begin with a basic question:

“Does this serve student learning and growth?”

That question captures much of the philosophy behind Katy ISD's framework.

AI is intended to assist learning rather than replace the intellectual work involved in learning. Students remain responsible for their own work, and the framework emphasizes teacher judgment, academic integrity, student privacy and the use of district-approved technology.

Unauthorized AI use can result in consequences under the district's academic-integrity rules.

AI is a tool, not a teacher

Katy ISD also draws a line between using artificial intelligence as an instructional tool and allowing technology to assume responsibilities that belong to educators.

Teachers remain responsible for instruction, evaluating students and determining when AI serves an educational purpose.

The district describes its approach as “AI as a tool, not a teacher,” with educators remaining at the center of classroom instruction.

That distinction is becoming increasingly important as generative AI becomes capable of producing sophisticated writing, explanations, images and answers within seconds.

It also explains why Katy ISD's rules become progressively less restrictive as students get older. The district isn't giving every student unrestricted access to AI, but it isn't attempting to keep the technology out of schools altogether.

Instead, students will gradually be taught how to use it.

“We're not chasing trends, we're not chasing vendors,” Bell told trustees.

What parents and students should know as school begins

For families preparing for the first day of school Wednesday, Katy ISD's approach can be boiled down to a relatively simple progression:

Younger students will learn without directly relying on generative AI. Older students will gradually be taught how to use it, with teachers deciding when its use is appropriate.

And regardless of grade level, the underlying expectation remains the same: AI can help students learn, but it cannot do the learning for them.