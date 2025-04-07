Katy ISD Robotics Teams Shine at State Competition, Four Advance to Worlds

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Four Katy Independent School District robotics teams qualified for the FIRST Robotics World Championship following strong performances at the recent UIL State Robotics Competition.

Cinco Ranch High School finished as runner-up in the Apollo Tournament, advancing to the final State Championship round. Jordan, Tompkins, and Seven Lakes high schools also secured spots at the upcoming World Championship April 17-20 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

The state competition brought together 86 teams from across Texas competing in two tournaments — Apollo and Mercury — where students demonstrated technical skills, programming expertise, and collaborative problem-solving abilities.

Morton Ranch High School earned the Team Spirit Award for the second consecutive year, which was recognized for exemplary sportsmanship and positive energy.

"This year's UIL State Robotics Competition was a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our robotics teams," said Steve Adams, facility coordinator at Katy ISD's Robert R. Shaw Center for STEAM. "We witnessed exceptional teamwork, innovation, and perseverance from all participating teams, making it a truly unforgettable event."

Katy ISD says the competition highlights the district's commitment to STEM education and preparing students for technology, engineering, and innovation careers.

The qualifying teams will now represent Katy ISD on the international stage as they compete against top robotics programs from around the world.