Katy ISD Recognized for Closing Achievement Gaps

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD has earned a place among the state's educational leaders, securing a spot on the 2024 Texas Honor Roll for its success in narrowing achievement gaps.

The district joins just 62 other school systems across Texas to receive this distinction from the Educational Results Partnership (ERP), demonstrating its commitment to educational equity and academic excellence.

25 Katy Schools Achieve Honor Roll Recognition

The recognition extends beyond the district level, with 25 Katy ISD schools also earning Honor Roll status. These high-performing campuses represent the top 12 percent of eligible schools statewide, demonstrating excellence in student outcomes across diverse populations and underscoring Katy's position as a leader in Texas education.

Data-Driven Assessment Confirms District's Success

This year's Honor Roll was determined through comprehensive analysis of STAAR testing results from 2022-2024, evaluating performance trends across different subject areas and student groups, including standardized test scores, academic growth metrics, and educational achievement indicators.

Leadership Emphasizes Commitment to Student Success

“Our educators and school leaders work tirelessly to equip all of our students for success, using best practices and the latest research in pedagogy,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, chief academic officer in Katy ISD.

Secondary Education Excellence

Cinco Ranch High School tops the list of recognized campuses, joined by nine junior high schools: Adams, Beck, Beckendorff, Cinco Ranch, Katy, McMeans, Memorial Parkway, Seven Lakes, and Stockdick, and – all demonstrating exceptional student performance and academic progress.

Elementary Schools Build Strong Foundations

The district's elementary representation is equally strong, with fourteen schools earning distinction: Alexander, Creech, Fielder, Griffin, Hayes, Jenks, Kilpatrick, McRoberts, Randolph, Rylander, Stanley, Wilson, Wolman, and WoodCreek Elementary - showcasing Katy's commitment to early education excellence and foundational learning.

Business and Education Leaders Recognize Achievement

The Texas Honor Roll is presented annually through collaboration between the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence and the Texas Business Leadership Council, recognizing districts that successfully close achievement gaps and prepare all students for future academic and career success.