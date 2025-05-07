Katy ISD Reveals Plans for Graduation Ceremonies

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District is continuing its tradition of celebrating graduating seniors with brief fireworks displays following each Class of 2025 commencement ceremony.

The 45-second pyrotechnic shows will cap nightly graduation ceremonies scheduled from May 14 through May 22 at Legacy Stadium, district officials said. The ceremonies typically conclude between 9:30 p.m. and 9:55 p.m., depending on class size.

Graduation Schedule:

Tompkins High School — Wednesday, May 14, 8:00 p.m.

Jordan High School — Thursday, May 15, 8:00 p.m.

Paetow High School — Friday, May 16, 8:00 p.m.

Katy High School — Saturday, May 17, 8:00 p.m.

Taylor High School — Sunday, May 18, 8:00 p.m.

Mayde Creek High School — Monday, May 19, 8:00 p.m.

Cinco Ranch High School — Tuesday, May 20, 8:00 p.m.

Morton Ranch High School — Wednesday, May 21, 8:00 p.m.

Seven Lakes High School — Thursday, May 22, 8:00 p.m.

In case of severe weather, ceremonies will be rescheduled to 9 a.m. the following day at the same venue.

"The safety of our Katy ISD community is our number one priority," a district spokesperson said. "The district has taken tremendous precautions to protect patrons and the community during the displays."

Those precautions include contracting with a professional pyrotechnics company and assigning dedicated safety staff to each graduation. The district confirmed it has obtained all required licensing and permits through the City of Katy for the events.

Legacy Stadium, located at 1830 Katyland Drive. Its parking lots will open at 6 p.m. on graduation days, with graduates and guests permitted to enter the stadium at 7 p.m. All ceremonies will feature a clear bag policy similar to other stadium events, with restricted items including balloons and noisemakers.

Additional information about the Katy ISD Class of 2025 graduation ceremonies is available on the district's graduation webpage.