Katy ISD Outlines Priorities as Nearly 14,000 Employees Return for New School Year

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — As nearly 14,000 Katy ISD teachers and staff return for the 2026-27 school year, Superintendent Ken Gregorski is outlining the district's priorities ahead of the return of more than 95,000 students on Aug. 12.

Those priorities include improving school safety, integrating technology as an educational tool, providing new learning opportunities and investing in employees. Gregorski also highlighted Katy ISD's recognition by Niche as the No. 1 school district in the Houston area as he welcomed employees back for the new school year.

"This school year's theme is 'Excellence in Action.' I love that sentiment because excellence is not something we simply talk about. It's something we do," Gregorski said. "Excellence isn't reserved for special occasions. It's found in ordinary people doing extraordinary work every single day."

With nearly 14,000 teachers and staff returning, the district is continuing efforts to strengthen school safety while investing in its employees through compensation plans, expanded Teacher Incentive Allotment opportunities and leadership development programs.

Technology will also be a focus this year as Katy ISD launches its Responsible Artificial Intelligence Framework, which is intended to guide the use of AI in education while keeping teachers at the center of classroom instruction.

Another priority for 2026-27 is preparing students for high-demand careers. Katy ISD is expanding Career and Technical Education opportunities with new pathways in underground utility location, water operations and real estate licensing. The district is also expanding learning options through the launch of Legacy Virtual High School and continued development of programs at Raines Academy.

Katy ISD is also introducing enrollment options for eligible students in surrounding communities through High School Limited Open Enrollment. An expanded Remain-in-Place Transfer option is intended to provide greater stability for students whose families move after establishing their educational path in Katy ISD schools.

"Every interaction matters,” Gregorski said. “Every lesson matters. Every relationship matters. When each of us commits to Excellence in Action, there is no limit to what our students, our schools and our District can achieve."