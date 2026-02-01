Katy ISD to launch a statewide virtual high school with enrollment starting Feb. 2

KATY, Texas — Katy Independent School District will begin enrolling students Feb. 2 for its new online high school serving students statewide.

The district announced Legacy Virtual High School on Thursday, offering tuition-free online classes to Texas high school students both inside and outside Katy ISD boundaries.

Legacy Virtual High School Grade Levels and Timeline

The virtual school will serve ninth through 11th grades starting in August. The district will add 12th grade in the 2027-28 school year.

"Legacy Virtual High School builds on the exceptional academics of our brick-and-mortar schools, enabling us to expand the district's proven success across the region and state," Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. "Through a combination of innovation and student-centered learning, our virtual high school reflects the same high standards that define the Katy ISD experience and outcomes."

Tuition-Free Online Classes for Texas Students

Students living within Katy ISD can enroll full time at no cost. Out-of-district students can also enroll tuition-free for full-time courses or pay fees for individual supplemental courses.

Course Offerings and Areas of Study

Students can focus their studies in arts and humanities, business and industry, or STEM-computer science.

The program offers core academic classes, career and technical education courses and Advanced Placement classes. All courses are taught by certified Katy ISD teachers trained in online instruction.

"The school is designed to feel personal, structured and supportive," Principal Kelley Kirila said. "Our goal is to combine flexibility with clear expectations, consistent instruction and strong relationships so students can thrive in an online environment."

Device Options for Virtual Learning Students

Katy ISD students can use district-issued devices or personal laptops. Out-of-district students can purchase devices through the district at reduced cost or use their own equipment.

The Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 569 in 2025, clarifying public schools' authority to offer virtual and hybrid instruction.

How to Enroll in Legacy Virtual High School

Families can apply for enrollment beginning Feb. 2 on the district's website.