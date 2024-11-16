Katy ISD Navy JROTC Drill Team Takes Second Place, Advances to State

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit placed second overall at the 2024 George Bush "President's Own" JROTC Drill Meet earlier this month.

The unit, based at Mayde Creek High School, secured one of seven spots in the Texas State NJROTC Drill Competition.

The team finished in the top four in every event, winning first place in drill, second in personnel inspection, third in academics and fourth in physical training.

"I am so proud of our cadets and their performance last weekend. Their preparation, practice, and dedication to improvement are reflected in these results," said Cmdr. Elvis Mikel, U.S. Navy (ret.), senior naval science instructor.