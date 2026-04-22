Katy ISD Names New Principals at Robertson and McElwain Elementary Schools

KATY, Texas — Katy ISD has selected a pair of experienced campus leaders to oversee two of its elementary schools, naming Lindsay Jones as principal of Robertson Elementary and Kaleena "Kallie" Roman as principal of McElwain Elementary.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski said both appointments reflect the district's emphasis on instructional leadership and community connection.

"Lindsay Jones and Kallie Roman are exceptional leaders who understand how to build strong school communities and drive academic success," Dr. Gregorski said. "Their experience, passion and focus on students will ensure Robertson Elementary and McElwain Elementary continue to thrive and deliver unparalleled learning experiences."

Jones to Take the Reins at Robertson

Jones brings a background spanning classroom instruction, instructional coaching and campus administration. She currently serves as assistant principal at Nottingham Country Elementary, where she has focused on instructional improvement and data-driven approaches to student achievement. Her experience also includes instructional coordinator roles across multiple school districts.

She will officially begin at Robertson on May 26.

"I am thrilled to introduce myself as the new principal of Robertson Elementary," Jones said. "I look forward to meeting our bright students and getting to know our dedicated families and staff as we continue moving Robertson along the strong pathway paved since the campus opened in 2022."

Roman Already a Familiar Face at McElwain

Roman steps into the McElwain principal role with more than two decades in education behind her — and she's already been doing much of the job. She has served as the school's interim principal and previously as assistant principal, where she led professional learning, oversaw multi-tiered student support systems and worked to strengthen campus culture.

"As principal, I am committed to building a student-centered learning community rooted in collaboration, accountability and a shared commitment to excellence," Roman said. "I look forward to working alongside our staff, students and families to continue growing a campus where every child feels supported and empowered to succeed."

Katy ISD officials said both selections align with the district's standards for instructional excellence, student support and community engagement.