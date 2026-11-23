KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Award-winning educator Sabrina Jenkins will take over as principal of Morton Ranch Elementary School on Jan. 4.

Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski selected Jenkins, an assistant principal at King Elementary School, to lead the campus.

“Principal Jenkins’ nearly 20 years of experience in elementary education and leadership, coupled with her commitment to student success and strong family partnerships, make her a wonderful fit for Morton Ranch Elementary,” Gregorski said.

Jenkins has seven years of administrative experience, including serving as an assistant principal at King and WoodCreek elementary schools. She earned teacher of the year honors in Louisiana and Texas.

“I am honored to join the MRE family and build upon the incredible legacy already established,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. She also completed a school leadership certificate program at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

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