Katy ISD Names New Mayde Creek Elementary Principal - Miranda Cummings to Lead Campus

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A longtime Texas educator with over two decades of classroom and administrative experience will lead Mayde Creek Elementary School in the Houston suburb of Katy, district officials announced Thursday.

Miranda Cummings, who currently serves as assistant principal at McElwain Elementary in Katy Independent School District, will assume her new position as principal on Jan. 27.

"It is truly an honor to be named principal of Mayde Creek Elementary, and I look forward to working with the teachers and staff to create a culture where our students grow and thrive," Cummings said.

Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski expressed confidence in the appointment.

"With her extensive leadership experience, Ms. Cummings is well-equipped to guide the young scholars at Mayde Creek Elementary," Gregorski said.

Cummings' 20-year career in education includes roles as a classroom teacher, instructional specialist and campus administrator. She earned her master's degree in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin State University and bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston.

The current principal, Felicia Ashabranner, will transition to lead Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary, a new school under construction in Katy's growing Elyson community.

Katy ISD, located in the western Houston metropolitan area, serves more than 80,000 students across multiple campuses.