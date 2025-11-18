Katy ISD Promotes Jeannette Rodricks Principal of Roosevelt Alexander Elementary

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District has appointed Jeannette Rodricks as the new principal of Roosevelt Alexander Elementary, promoting the campus's current assistant principal to the top position.

Rodricks will assume the principalship Dec. 8, continuing a 14-year career with Katy ISD that has included roles as a bilingual teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal.

She has served as assistant principal at Roosevelt Alexander since 2023, where she has focused on instructional improvement and building relationships with families and staff. Before that, she was assistant principal at Fielder Elementary.

Superintendent praises new principal's experience

"Mrs. Rodricks is an exemplary leader who has a passion for providing the best learning environment for every child," Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. "She has established ties with the Alexander Elementary community and understands its strengths and needs. Her background as an instructional coach, bilingual teacher and mentor are invaluable."

Rodricks received recognition as the 2024 Katy ISD Districtwide Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year for her work with curriculum, bilingual programs and special education at Alexander.

14 years of Katy ISD service

Her Katy ISD experience includes serving as a math and science instructional coach at Jenks Elementary, where she was honored as a lifetime PTA member, and at Morton Ranch Elementary. She began her district career as a bilingual teacher at Morton Ranch Elementary.

"Being able to lead this campus is a true honor. Alexander Elementary is a school built on the virtues held by our living namesake, Mr. Roosevelt Alexander," Rodricks said. "Our shared belief that all students deserve an inclusive, accepting school environment is evident in the high achievement of all students. I will continue to partner with all stakeholders to continue the school's long history of academic success."

Educational background and leadership roles

With 17 years in public education, Rodricks has also taught in Houston ISD and Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

She holds a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Texas and a master's degree in educational administration from the University of Texas-Arlington. Rodricks is certified in bilingual education and holds principal certification.

She serves as a TEPSA Region 4 District Liaison and participated in the Aspiring Principals' Academy and the N2Learning Assistant Principal Leadership Academy. She also mentors assistant principals.