Katy ISD Names 2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

KATY, Texas (AP) — Katy Independent School District has named its top educators for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Becky Finnegan of Griffin Elementary was selected as Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Amy Wernig of Mayde Creek High School earned Secondary Teacher of the Year honors.

The district also recognized rookie teachers, with Jade Wentland of Griffin Elementary and Dominic Santanelli of Paetow High School winning in the elementary and secondary categories, respectively.

"Our district’s success is a direct result of the dedication and quality of our teachers, and we are proud to recognize their hard work and commitment," said Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Katy ISD.

The winners advanced through multiple rounds of judging and will represent Katy ISD in the Region 4 competition. The district will honor all campus teachers of the year at its annual ceremony on April 16.

See photos of winning teachers