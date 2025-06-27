Katy ISD Launches Water Industry Career Program as Texas Faces Growing Demand

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District is launching a new Water Operations Licensing Program this fall to prepare high school students for careers in Texas' rapidly expanding water industry, where skilled workers are in critical demand.

New Water Operations Certificate Program Addresses Texas Workforce Needs

The program, offered through the district's Raines Academy in partnership with Inframark, an American-owned water industry company, addresses a pressing workforce shortage as Texas faces unprecedented population growth and aging water infrastructure. Inframark provides a wide range of services focused on water and wastewater infrastructure management and community services.

Texas' population is projected to grow from 30 million to 52 million residents over the next several decades, creating urgent demand for skilled water treatment professionals and certified water operators to ensure safe, clean drinking water and efficient management of this vital resource.

The Texas 2036 website notes that the state’s economy has grown by 63% over the past decade. In 2023, Texas’ $2.6 trillion economy accounted for over 9% of all U.S. Gross Domestic Product. Water infrastructure serves as one of the key cornerstones for this growth. This economic growth reflects three key elements: qualified workforce, electric reliability and reliable water infrastructure.

A career and technical education student, right, visiting a wastewater treatment plant.

What Do Water Operations Professionals Do?

Water operations professionals are essential to every community's basic functioning. They operate and maintain the treatment plants that provide clean drinking water to homes, schools and businesses. Water industry careers include:

Water treatment plant operations and maintenance

Water quality testing and laboratory analysis

Distribution system maintenance and repair

Regulatory compliance and environmental monitoring

Emergency response for water system failures

Management positions in municipal utilities and private companies

These certified water operators monitor water quality around the clock, adjusting chemical treatments and filtration systems. When water mains break or treatment equipment fails, these workers respond quickly to restore service and prevent contamination.

High School Water Operations Training: Hands-On Learning for In-Demand Jobs

"This is an exciting opportunity for our students, and because we are partnering with a local corporation, we can help fill local positions that are open right now," said Jeannie Knierim, career and technical education director for Katy ISD. "Students will be able to begin working in this field, potentially before they graduate, in a career that supports our wider community and offers them the chance to grow."

The one-year water operations training program combines classroom instruction with hands-on fieldwork and includes preparation for the state licensing exam. Students will complete a one-semester career and technical education course and participate in internships that may be paid. The district will cover all licensing fees for enrolled students.

A career and technical education student, right, inspects a water water meter.

Water Industry Salary and Career Growth

Entry-level water operations professionals can expect to earn about $43,600 annually, according to Inframark. Workers can advance rapidly with additional water treatment certifications to earnings up to $66,000 within five years, with executive positions available as careers progress.

The water industry typically offers competitive benefits including:

Paid overtime opportunities

401(k) retirement plans with employer matching

Paid vacation and sick leave

Comprehensive health insurance coverage

Professional development and certification support

Texas Water Operator Jobs: Critical Infrastructure Careers with Job Security

The program addresses a statewide shortage of certified water operators in Texas. Many current workers are nearing retirement age, while growing communities need expanded water services. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which oversees water system operations, has identified operator shortages as a critical infrastructure challenge.

Water treatment jobs offer exceptional job security as communities always need clean water services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects faster-than-average growth for water treatment plant operators through 2032.

How to Apply: Katy ISD Water Operations Program Enrollment

Students and families can learn more about the Water Operations Licensing Program online.

Inframark provides water and wastewater management services and delivers clean water to 6 million people daily. The company specializes in infrastructure solutions for sustainable water resource management and operates treatment facilities across Texas and nationwide