KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — A retired educator who began her journey with Katy ISD as a kindergarten student and went on to spend 30 years working for the district could soon have a school named in her honor.

The Katy ISD Naming Advisory Committee recommended naming the district's 49th elementary school Juli Noeldner Elementary during the Nov. 16 Board of Trustees work-study meeting.

Noeldner attended Addicks Elementary as a kindergartner and spent her entire 30-year education career with Katy ISD. She began as a teacher and went on to serve as principal of Mayde Creek and Jo Ella Exley elementary schools.

The new campus, located at 6435 Pitts Road in the Sunterra development, is scheduled to open in fall 2027. It will accommodate up to 1,280 students and help relieve overcrowding at Youngblood Elementary in the district's rapidly growing northwest area.

Public input sought

Katy ISD will hold a public forum from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in the boardroom of the district's Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane.

Following the forum, the Naming Advisory Committee will review community feedback and determine whether to revise its recommendation. The Board of Trustees will consider the proposed name and public input before voting at a future meeting.

Additional information is available on the district's school and facility naming webpage.

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