Katy ISD Is Hiring Elementary Teachers — Here's What to Know Before You Go to the Job Fair

KATY, TX — Katy ISD will host an Elementary Teacher Job Fair on Monday, June 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Youngblood Elementary School, 25600 Longenbaugh Rd. in Katy.

The event gives prospective teachers the opportunity to meet and interview with Katy ISD campus principals for teaching positions in the coming school year. The fair is open only to candidates interested in elementary teaching roles, as participating campuses are those with current elementary openings. Registration is not required.

A few things worth knowing before you go:

The district encourages candidates to apply online ahead of the event. A QR code on the event flyer links directly to the application, or you can apply here: https://katy.schoolspring.com

Having your information already in the system before you arrive could help things move more smoothly if a principal wants to follow up.

As for what to bring, the district lists two items: copies of your resume and your Texas teaching certification or a Statement of Eligibility from an Alternative Certification Program.

Questions about the event can be directed to Katy ISD Human Resources at 281-396-2392.