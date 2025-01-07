Katy ISD Hosts DOJ Review of Uvalde Tragedy to Enhance School Safety

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District, aiming to strengthen its preparedness for potential mass shooting scenarios, hosted the U.S. Department of Justice for a critical incident review of the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The event, held on Monday at the district’s Merrell Center, brought together more than 230 participants, including Katy ISD police officers, crisis management teams, and representatives from local and county emergency response agencies, such as law enforcement and hospitals.

Attendees reviewed the DOJ’s report, Lessons Learned from the Critical Incident Review: Active Shooter Robb Elementary, which was initiated following the devastating school shooting.

Superintendent Ken Gregorski thanked attendees for their commitment to improving school safety practices and fostering collaboration to protect students and staff.

“The tragedy at Robb Elementary serves as a solemn reminder of the immense responsibility we share to protect our schools and communities,” Gregorski said. “Your presence and commitment to safeguarding schools and communities is deeply appreciated.”

The review was led by Nazmia Comrie, a senior program specialist with the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, and James Golden, a policing consultant with more than four decades of law enforcement experience.

Discussions included a detailed timeline of the incident, observations, and recommendations for improving tactical command, school safety protocols, emergency management, and public communication during crises.

The May 24, 2022, mass shooting at Robb Elementary claimed the lives of 19 children and two staff members and injured 17 others. At the request of Uvalde city officials, the DOJ conducted an independent after-action review of the tragedy and issued recommendations for preventing and responding to similar incidents. The findings are available on the DOJ’s COPS website.

Katy ISD emphasized its ongoing commitment to school safety through collaboration with external law enforcement and continuous training for crisis scenarios. The district says it exceeds state-mandated safety standards, with armed police officers or security guards at every campus, integrated alert systems, 24/7 surveillance, and regular safety drills.

Additionally, designated staff are trained in mental health support and crisis mitigation. Secondary campuses also undergo random inspections by K9 units trained in narcotics and weapons detection.

The district credits these efforts and its community partnerships for enhancing the safety and security of its schools.