Katy ISD Honors Top Educators and Staff at Annual Excellence Awards Celebration

KATY, Texas (AP) —Katy Independent School District celebrated educational excellence by rec ognizing 30 outstanding employees during its annual "Of the Year" awards ceremony Wednesday night, honoring exceptional service across teaching, administration, and support roles in one of Houston's premier school districts.
The honorees, selected through a rigorous peer nomination process, represent excellence in education across various positions supporting students and families in the rapidly growing Katy school system.
"These remarkable educators, support staff, operations team members, safety professionals and campus leaders exemplify what it means to serve with heart, lead with integrity and show up each day for our students and staff across Katy ISD," said Board President Victor Perez.
Katy ISD Trustee Dawn Champagne, Board President Victor Perez, Super. Dr. Ken Gregorski, Board Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela and Trustee Rebecca Fox with Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year Teri Faigle
Katy ISD Trustee Dawn Champagne, Board President Victor Perez, Super. Ken Gregorski, Board Secretary Mary Ellen Cuzela and Trustee Rebecca Fox with Security Guard of the Year Joel Perez
This year's ceremony featured "The Acoustics of Katy" theme, highlighting how different educational departments collaborate to fulfill the district's mission of providing quality K-12 education and academic achievement in Texas public schools.
"Earning an 'Of the Year' distinction in a premier district like Katy ISD is a testament to your excellence, character and impact," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD superintendent. "The strength of Katy ISD comes from each of you, from every classroom, office, patrol car, bus and beyond, working in concert to create something greater than any one role."
The celebration also recognized campus teachers of the year and rookie teachers of the year alongside the following departmental honorees, showcasing Katy's commitment to educational leadership and student success:
2025 Katy ISD 'Of the Year' Award Winners:
- Jessica Estes, Kilpatrick Elementary, Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year
- Tim Keiser, Randolph Elementary, Elementary Instructional Paraprofessional of the Year
- Kayla Beesley, West Memorial Elementary, Elementary Instructional Coach of the Year
- Kristi Folse, Jordan High School, Nurse of the Year
- Aitran Jaime, Jeanne Coleman Support Annex, Speech Language Pathologist of the Year
- Kolbe Bates, South Transportation, Transportation Employee of the Year
- Sharon Anderson, Hayes Elementary, Diagnostician of the Year
- Roderick Cooper, Pattison Elementary, Elementary Security Officer of the Year
- Amy Soddy, Alexander Elementary, Elementary Administrative Paraprofessional of the Year
- Nathanial Welch, West Memorial Junior High, Junior High Counselor of the Year
- Regina Campbell, Sundown Elementary, ARD Facilitator of the Year
- Norma White, Raines Academy, Campus Student Support Personnel of the Year
- Janelle Coleman, Opportunity Awareness Center, Secondary Principal of the Year
- Dr. Penelope Flores, Bryant Elementary, Elementary School Counselor of the Year
- Eligio Santiago, Central Maintenance, Maintenance & Operations Employee of the Year
- Tanya Marshal, Jordan High School, High School Counselor of the Year
- Melissa Bryant, Stephens Elementary, Elementary Library Media Specialist of the Year
- Gretchen Heilman, Tays Junior High, Nutrition & Food Services Employee of the Year
- Susan Smith, Tompkins High School, Secondary Administrative Paraprofessional of the Year
- Malynn Rodriguez, Kilpatrick Elementary, Elementary Principal of the Year
- Kashif Husain, Substitute Teacher of the Year
- Alison Leslie, Paetow High School, Secondary Instructional Coach of the Year
- Michael Chuter, Beckendorff Junior High, Secondary Instructional Paraprofessional of the Year
- Teri Faigle, Cinco Ranch High School, Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year
- Kathryn Feagins, Special Education, Licensed Specialist in School Psychology of the Year
- Sean Heller, Cinco Ranch High School, Secondary Library Media Specialist of the Year
- Charles Dilworth, Sr., Katy Junior High, Secondary Campus Assigned Police Officer of the Year
- Joel Perez, Nelson Junior High, Secondary Campus Assigned Level 2 Security Guard of the Year
- Traci Dugas, Law Enforcement Center, At Large (Unassigned) Police & Emergency Management Employee of the Year
- Ellen Hebert, Education Support Complex, ESC Administrative Paraprofessional of the Year
The annual recognition program reflects Katy ISD's ongoing investment in staff development and educational excellence in the greater Houston area.