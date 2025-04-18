Katy ISD Honors Top Educators and Staff at Annual Excellence Awards Celebration

KATY, Texas (AP) —Katy Independent School District celebrated educational excellence by rec ognizing 30 outstanding employees during its annual "Of the Year" awards ceremony Wednesday night, honoring exceptional service across teaching, administration, and support roles in one of Houston's premier school districts.

The honorees, selected through a rigorous peer nomination process, represent excellence in education across various positions supporting students and families in the rapidly growing Katy school system.

"These remarkable educators, support staff, operations team members, safety professionals and campus leaders exemplify what it means to serve with heart, lead with integrity and show up each day for our students and staff across Katy ISD," said Board President Victor Perez.

This year's ceremony featured "The Acoustics of Katy" theme, highlighting how different educational departments collaborate to fulfill the district's mission of providing quality K-12 education and academic achievement in Texas public schools.

"Earning an 'Of the Year' distinction in a premier district like Katy ISD is a testament to your excellence, character and impact," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD superintendent. "The strength of Katy ISD comes from each of you, from every classroom, office, patrol car, bus and beyond, working in concert to create something greater than any one role."

The celebration also recognized campus teachers of the year and rookie teachers of the year alongside the following departmental honorees, showcasing Katy's commitment to educational leadership and student success:

2025 Katy ISD 'Of the Year' Award Winners:

Jessica Estes, Kilpatrick Elementary, Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year

Tim Keiser, Randolph Elementary, Elementary Instructional Paraprofessional of the Year

Kayla Beesley, West Memorial Elementary, Elementary Instructional Coach of the Year

Kristi Folse, Jordan High School, Nurse of the Year

Aitran Jaime, Jeanne Coleman Support Annex, Speech Language Pathologist of the Year

Kolbe Bates, South Transportation, Transportation Employee of the Year

Sharon Anderson, Hayes Elementary, Diagnostician of the Year

Roderick Cooper, Pattison Elementary, Elementary Security Officer of the Year

Amy Soddy, Alexander Elementary, Elementary Administrative Paraprofessional of the Year

Nathanial Welch, West Memorial Junior High, Junior High Counselor of the Year

Regina Campbell, Sundown Elementary, ARD Facilitator of the Year

Norma White, Raines Academy, Campus Student Support Personnel of the Year

Janelle Coleman, Opportunity Awareness Center, Secondary Principal of the Year

Dr. Penelope Flores, Bryant Elementary, Elementary School Counselor of the Year

Eligio Santiago, Central Maintenance, Maintenance & Operations Employee of the Year

Tanya Marshal, Jordan High School, High School Counselor of the Year

Melissa Bryant, Stephens Elementary, Elementary Library Media Specialist of the Year

Gretchen Heilman, Tays Junior High, Nutrition & Food Services Employee of the Year

Susan Smith, Tompkins High School, Secondary Administrative Paraprofessional of the Year

Malynn Rodriguez, Kilpatrick Elementary, Elementary Principal of the Year

Kashif Husain, Substitute Teacher of the Year

Alison Leslie, Paetow High School, Secondary Instructional Coach of the Year

Michael Chuter, Beckendorff Junior High, Secondary Instructional Paraprofessional of the Year

Teri Faigle, Cinco Ranch High School, Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year

Kathryn Feagins, Special Education, Licensed Specialist in School Psychology of the Year

Sean Heller, Cinco Ranch High School, Secondary Library Media Specialist of the Year

Charles Dilworth, Sr., Katy Junior High, Secondary Campus Assigned Police Officer of the Year

Joel Perez, Nelson Junior High, Secondary Campus Assigned Level 2 Security Guard of the Year

Traci Dugas, Law Enforcement Center, At Large (Unassigned) Police & Emergency Management Employee of the Year

Ellen Hebert, Education Support Complex, ESC Administrative Paraprofessional of the Year

The annual recognition program reflects Katy ISD's ongoing investment in staff development and educational excellence in the greater Houston area.