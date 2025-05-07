Katy ISD Honors Students at Annual Excellence Awards

KATY, Texas (May 6, 2025) — Katy Independent School District celebrated dozens of graduating seniors Tuesday night at its annual Student Awards of Excellence ceremony.
"Tonight, we come together to recognize the remarkable achievements of our graduating students," said Board President Victor Perez. "We're here not only to honor their accomplishments, but also to acknowledge the parents, educators and staff whose steadfast support has guided them along the way."
The district-wide distinctions went to students from each high school, including Miller Career & Technology Center and Raines Academy, for both subject-specific achievements and overall excellence.
"This evening marks an important tradition in our district, a time when we recognize the commitment and achievements of our graduating students who have demonstrated excellence and leadership throughout their time in Katy ISD," said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "The students being honored this evening have not only excelled academically but have served as role models for their fellow students across Katy ISD."
This year's honorees include:
Cinco Ranch High School
- Gabrielly Silva de Oliveria — English and Journalism
- Victor Boyd — Science
- Asher Lin — Social Studies
- Scott Little — Mathematics
- Patrick Keener — Career and Technical Education
- Joey Lent — Foreign Language
- Kara Sparks — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)
- Ian Pelton — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)
- Micah Marsh — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)
- Kaitlyn Drosche — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Johnny Taylor — At-Large
- Sydney Herring — At-Large
Jordan High School
- Haleema Bawany — English and Journalism
- Leia McKenzie — Science
- Camila Wagner Sanchez — Social Studies
- Eamon Krom — Mathematics
- Inesh Gupta — Career and Technical Education
- Marlon Le — Foreign Language
- Rosemary Chen — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)
- Michelle Zhu — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Brian Rhee — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)
- Evan Miller — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Grace Zhang — At-Large
- Kenneth Liu — At-Large
Katy High School
- JP Lopez Gonzalez — English and Journalism
- Ben Kagay — Science
- Lindsey Anderson — Social Studies
- Tawrey Norman — Mathematics
- Mackenzie Zbranek — Career and Technical Education
- Emma Kate Strickland — Foreign Language
- Lauren Danek — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)
- Ashlyn Lee — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)
- Mackenzie Simkins — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)
- Lacey Blalock — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Zachary Matthews — At-Large
- Kyla Bruns — At-Large
Mayde Creek High School
- Helen Conde — English and Journalism
- Hana Isa — Science
- Ehiose Esechie — Social Studies
- Emiliano Ruiz Cruz — Mathematics
- Roy Sixtos — Career and Technical Education
- Amanda Pacheco — Foreign Language
- Isabella Quezada — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)
- Abigail Rivas — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Coby Vu — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)
- Joshua Garcia — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Charlie Anger — At-Large
- Jazmin Walmsley — At-Large
Miller Career and Technology Center
- Muhammed Samman — Career and Technical Education
- Julia Mathews — Career and Technical Education
- Bailey McBride — Career and Technical Education
- Vian Chen — Career and Technical Education
Morton Ranch High School
- Tiare Cano-Avila — English and Journalism
- Moises Cadenas — Science
- Aiden Gianni — Social Studies
- Maya Hernandez — Mathematics
- Rachel Flores — Career and Technical Education
- Estefhany Barreto Cedeno — Foreign Language
- Ximena De La Cruz — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)
- Ivan Torres — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)
- Stacey Gonzalez — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Jacob Opoku-Attim — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)
- Caleb Laurent — At-Large
- Amaya Nejabat — At-Large
Paetow High School
- Phoebe Cortez — English and Journalism
- Valerie Castiblanco — Science
- Salyce Winters — Social Studies
- Tori Wagenhoffer — Mathematics
- Gabriela Mena — Career and Technical Education
- Favour Sydney-Akaninwor — Foreign Language
- Jazel Jurode — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)
- Genaveve Ramirez — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)
- Jude Sepulveda — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)
- Paige Mace — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Tatiana Urdialez — At-Large
- Trenton Odom — At-Large
Raines Academy
- Christopher Patrick Lewis — At-Large
- Eligio Moreno — At-Large
Seven Lakes High School
- Bill Sun — English and Journalism
- Enze Chen — Science
- Sofia Mateen — Social Studies
- Victor Liu — Mathematics
- Joslyn Kellogg — Career and Technical Education
- Samaira Srivastva — Foreign Language
- Lauren Son — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)
- Andrea Arevalo — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Jenna Lee — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)
- Liliana Santos — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Akshitha Varre — At-Large
- Carolina Kusumanegara — At-Large
Taylor High School
- Rhaelyn Jiles — English and Journalism
- Rebecca Petersen — Science
- Nolan Yee — Social Studies
- Hope Smith — Mathematics
- Madelyn Roxburgh — Career and Technical Education
- Taylor Reid — Foreign Language
- Emilia Montoya — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)
- Camila Salomon — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Shawn Hwang — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)
- Riley Mohundro — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Addison Bundoc — At-Large
- Dionella Situmeang — At-Large
Tompkins High School
- Andrew Liu — English and Journalism
- Anmol Bal — Science
- Gianna Coffman — Social Studies
- Kaye Chen — Mathematics
- Diana Matancillas Garcia — Career and Technical Education
- Ruben Figuera — Foreign Language
- Nguyen Nguyen — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)
- Sreya Sreejith — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)
- Addison Toys — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)
- Ava Stone — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)
- Carter Gray — At-Large
- Leah Wu — At-Large