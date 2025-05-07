Katy ISD Honors Students at Annual Excellence Awards

KATY, Texas (May 6, 2025) — Katy Independent School District celebrated dozens of graduating seniors Tuesday night at its annual Student Awards of Excellence ceremony.

"Tonight, we come together to recognize the remarkable achievements of our graduating students," said Board President Victor Perez. "We're here not only to honor their accomplishments, but also to acknowledge the parents, educators and staff whose steadfast support has guided them along the way."

The district-wide distinctions went to students from each high school, including Miller Career & Technology Center and Raines Academy, for both subject-specific achievements and overall excellence.

"This evening marks an important tradition in our district, a time when we recognize the commitment and achievements of our graduating students who have demonstrated excellence and leadership throughout their time in Katy ISD," said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. "The students being honored this evening have not only excelled academically but have served as role models for their fellow students across Katy ISD."

This year's honorees include:

Cinco Ranch High School

Gabrielly Silva de Oliveria — English and Journalism

Victor Boyd — Science

Asher Lin — Social Studies

Scott Little — Mathematics

Patrick Keener — Career and Technical Education

Joey Lent — Foreign Language

Kara Sparks — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)

Ian Pelton — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)

Micah Marsh — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)

Kaitlyn Drosche — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)

Johnny Taylor — At-Large

Sydney Herring — At-Large

Jordan High School

Haleema Bawany — English and Journalism

Leia McKenzie — Science

Camila Wagner Sanchez — Social Studies

Eamon Krom — Mathematics

Inesh Gupta — Career and Technical Education

Marlon Le — Foreign Language

Rosemary Chen — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)

Michelle Zhu — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)

Brian Rhee — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)

Evan Miller — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)

Grace Zhang — At-Large

Kenneth Liu — At-Large

Katy High School

JP Lopez Gonzalez — English and Journalism

Ben Kagay — Science

Lindsey Anderson — Social Studies

Tawrey Norman — Mathematics

Mackenzie Zbranek — Career and Technical Education

Emma Kate Strickland — Foreign Language

Lauren Danek — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)

Ashlyn Lee — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)

Mackenzie Simkins — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)

Lacey Blalock — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)

Zachary Matthews — At-Large

Kyla Bruns — At-Large

Mayde Creek High School

Helen Conde — English and Journalism

Hana Isa — Science

Ehiose Esechie — Social Studies

Emiliano Ruiz Cruz — Mathematics

Roy Sixtos — Career and Technical Education

Amanda Pacheco — Foreign Language

Isabella Quezada — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)

Abigail Rivas — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)

Coby Vu — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)

Joshua Garcia — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)

Charlie Anger — At-Large

Jazmin Walmsley — At-Large

Miller Career and Technology Center

Muhammed Samman — Career and Technical Education

Julia Mathews — Career and Technical Education

Bailey McBride — Career and Technical Education

Vian Chen — Career and Technical Education

Morton Ranch High School

Tiare Cano-Avila — English and Journalism

Moises Cadenas — Science

Aiden Gianni — Social Studies

Maya Hernandez — Mathematics

Rachel Flores — Career and Technical Education

Estefhany Barreto Cedeno — Foreign Language

Ximena De La Cruz — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)

Ivan Torres — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)

Stacey Gonzalez — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)

Jacob Opoku-Attim — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)

Caleb Laurent — At-Large

Amaya Nejabat — At-Large

Paetow High School

Phoebe Cortez — English and Journalism

Valerie Castiblanco — Science

Salyce Winters — Social Studies

Tori Wagenhoffer — Mathematics

Gabriela Mena — Career and Technical Education

Favour Sydney-Akaninwor — Foreign Language

Jazel Jurode — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)

Genaveve Ramirez — Performing and Fine Arts (Band)

Jude Sepulveda — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)

Paige Mace — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)

Tatiana Urdialez — At-Large

Trenton Odom — At-Large

Raines Academy

Christopher Patrick Lewis — At-Large

Eligio Moreno — At-Large

Seven Lakes High School

Bill Sun — English and Journalism

Enze Chen — Science

Sofia Mateen — Social Studies

Victor Liu — Mathematics

Joslyn Kellogg — Career and Technical Education

Samaira Srivastva — Foreign Language

Lauren Son — Performing and Fine Arts (Choir)

Andrea Arevalo — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)

Jenna Lee — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)

Liliana Santos — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)

Akshitha Varre — At-Large

Carolina Kusumanegara — At-Large

Taylor High School

Rhaelyn Jiles — English and Journalism

Rebecca Petersen — Science

Nolan Yee — Social Studies

Hope Smith — Mathematics

Madelyn Roxburgh — Career and Technical Education

Taylor Reid — Foreign Language

Emilia Montoya — Performing and Fine Arts (Art)

Camila Salomon — Performing and Fine Arts (Dance)

Shawn Hwang — Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra)

Riley Mohundro — Performing and Fine Arts (Theater)

Addison Bundoc — At-Large

Dionella Situmeang — At-Large

Tompkins High School