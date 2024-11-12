Katy ISD Honors Local Veterans for Service and Sacrifice

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District honored the service and sacrifice of veterans with a series of Veterans Day events across the district.

Students at Alexander and Hayes elementary schools joined hundreds of other Katy ISD students in celebrations that recognized family members, loved ones, and staff who have served. Among the honored veterans was Mr. Roosevelt Alexander, the namesake of Alexander Elementary and a U.S. Army veteran.

At Alexander Elementary, students lined the hallways, cheering as veterans and their families paraded through the school with Mr. Alexander leading as parade marshal. The veterans and their families were treated to breakfast and honored with student speeches expressing gratitude for their service.

“Katy ISD joins others across the nation in honoring those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD superintendent. “Veterans Day serves as an opportunity for us to reflect on the contributions of our veterans and to instill in the next generation a deep appreciation for their selfless commitment to our nation. We are proud to support and celebrate our local veterans, many of whom are part of our school community — whether as parents, staff, namesakes, alumni, or other community members.”

At Hayes Elementary, patriotic songs filled the air, including a performance of “We Will Not Forget” by the Soaring Singers choir. Members of Cub Scout Packs 353 and 209 led the Pledge of Allegiance and presented the colors. Principal Heather Mulcahy shared the history of Veterans Day, while students read their prize-winning essays on the significance of the day and how we can honor veterans.

The district's Athletics Department also paid tribute, honoring around 260 local veterans during halftime at Legacy Stadium, where the Katy High School Tigers faced the Mayde Creek High School Rams. Veterans from each branch of the military received a standing ovation from the crowd, while members of the Mayde Creek JROTC presented flags representing each branch. Following the recognition, veterans and their guests enjoyed a celebratory reception and dinner.

Katy Junior High capped off the Veterans Day events with a program featuring performances by the school’s choir, band, orchestra, and theater ensemble. City of Katy Mayor Dusty Thiele delivered a proclamation, and keynote remarks were given by veteran Ruben Martinez, Katy ISD’s director of emergency management and school safety.

