Katy ISD Honors Freeman Family for Century of Community Service, Dedicates High School

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday to dedicate Katy Independent School District's newest high school, honoring the Freeman family whose community service spans more than a century.

"The Freeman family has made a lasting and meaningful impact on the Katy community," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD superintendent. "Their dedication to education, agriculture and community service has left a legacy that continues to shape both Katy ISD and the City of Katy."

The ceremony featured performances by the Freeman High School choir, orchestra and band. Officials attending included Katy Mayor William "Dusty" Thiele, Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones, state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and state Rep. Michael Schofield.

Lynn Freeman and Carla Freeman Mattingly represented the family, describing how William Ellsworth and Mae Bell Freeman arrived in Katy in 1898 by covered wagon with their daughter Mae to farm, ranch and establish family roots.

Freeman said the couple prioritized education for their children, evident in the many teachers among their descendants. Their influence permeates the school, including the mascot — Boss the Golden Eagle — named after Mr. Freeman's nickname.

"At a time when many children needed to support their families, Boss and Mae Bell sacrificed so that all of their children could go to school," said Freeman.

Mattingly explained the school motto "Determined to Succeed" honors Jesse Lewis Freeman Jr., who despite being born without hip sockets, graduated from seminary, raised a family and inspired all who knew him.

"In reflecting on his life, he explained that his success was a result of being determined to succeed," she said. "Lewis would be honored to know his grit and determination were the inspiration for future students at Freeman High School."

Principal Gina Cobb and school leaders presented the family with a gift, acknowledging their enduring impact.

"Our hope is that when you look at the school, you will remember the moment Freeman High School first opened its doors and became a place that would shape the lives of students, staff and the community for generations to come," Cobb said.