Katy ISD Class of 2026 graduations: What you need to know before heading to Legacy Stadium

CITY OF KATY, Texas — Nine Katy ISD high schools will send their seniors across the stage at Legacy Stadium this month, wrapping up a nightly run of commencement ceremonies that begins Wednesday, May 13, and concludes Thursday, May 21, at the district's 1830 Katyland Dr. venue.

All ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Each is expected to run between 90 minutes and just under two hours, depending on class size, and will close with a 45-second fireworks display. The district has taken precautions to ensure the safety of attendees and the surrounding community during the displays.

The nine campuses and their assigned ceremony dates:

Seven Lakes High School — Wednesday, May 13, 8 p.m.

Tompkins High School — Thursday, May 14, 8 p.m.

Jordan High School — Friday, May 15, 8 p.m.

Paetow High School — Saturday, May 16, 8 p.m.

Katy High School — Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m.

Taylor High School — Monday, May 18, 8 p.m.

Mayde Creek High School — Tuesday, May 19, 8 p.m.

Cinco Ranch High School — Wednesday, May 20, 8 p.m.

Morton Ranch High School — Thursday, May 21, 8 p.m.

If weather becomes a factor

Severe weather would trigger a next-morning postponement, with the affected ceremony moving to a 9 a.m. the following day at Legacy Stadium. Under that contingency, parking lot gates open at 7 a.m., campus staff report to their assigned stadium gate by 7:30 a.m., and stadium gates open for graduates and guests at 8 a.m. Families of seniors at each campus should monitor district communications in the event of a weather-related change.

Bag policy: what's allowed through the gate

Legacy Stadium enforces a clear bag policy for all Katy ISD graduation ceremonies — the same standard that applies to every event held at Legacy and Rhodes stadiums. Guests arriving with non-compliant bags will not be permitted to enter with their bag.

Bags that meet the policy include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags; clear one-gallon zip-style re-sealable bags; and small clutch bags no larger than 4½ by 6½ inches. Medically necessary items are also permitted. A full list of prohibited items — which includes balloons and noisemakers — is posted on the Katy ISD website.

Can't attend? A livestream option is available

All nine ceremonies will be broadcast online for family members and friends unable to attend in person. Livestream links are available on the Katy ISD website where additional graduation information, including campus-specific details, are also posted.