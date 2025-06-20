Katy ISD Fine Arts Students Excel: 150+ Graduates Earn College Arts Scholarships and Placements

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — More than 150 Katy Independent School District fine arts students from the Class of 2025 earned spots in college arts programs, the district announced Thursday during annual fine arts signing day ceremonies.

The celebrations, held at district high schools, recognize graduating seniors who will pursue collegiate studies in visual arts, performing arts and cheerleading programs across Texas and beyond.

"We are so proud of these graduates for pursuing their creative passions in college and we wish them the very best in their next endeavor," said Damon Archer, Katy ISD executive director of fine arts. "I also want to commend their teachers and administrators for supporting these students along the way."

The Katy ISD fine arts program includes instruction in art, band, cheerleading, choir, dance, orchestra and theater. Students from all 12 district high schools participated in the signing day events.

Katy ISD's fine arts department has received state and national recognition for its comprehensive arts education programs. The district serves more than 85,000 students across 90 schools in west Harris County.

The fine arts signing day events mirror the district's athletic signing ceremonies, highlighting student achievements in creative disciplines alongside traditional sports recognition.

College-bound fine arts students will attend universities throughout Texas and other states, continuing their artistic education at the collegiate level.