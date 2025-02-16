Katy ISD FFA Livestock Show 2025 Breaks $1M Sales Record – Full Results

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Rain and cold couldn't dampen spirits at Katy Independent School District's 2025 FFA Livestock Show and Rodeo, where community turnout set attendance records. The event spotlighted agricultural achievement and student excellence across the district.

Breaking all previous records, the livestock show surpassed $1 million in sales.

"This year's livestock show was truly special, and it was made even more so by the record set this year," said Jeannie Knierim, CTE director in Katy ISD. "This event is a lot of hard work but it is successful because of our students, their families, our amazing educators and the community members who invest in our district."

The weeklong celebration kicked off Monday with the heartwarming Best Buddies Special Rodeo. FFA students showcased months of dedication as they presented meticulously groomed rabbits, chickens, lambs and steers.

Students channeled their creativity into the "Rodeo Under the Stars" theme through art, floral and horticulture competitions. Several agricultural mechanics projects earned spots at the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Champion results:

ANIMAL SHOWS

Broiler Grand Champion: Greer Gibson, Katy High School Grand Champion Showman: Karys Daugherty, Katy High School Reserve Grand Champion: Keaton Kotzebue, Katy High School Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Brandon Terrell, Katy High School

Rabbit Grand Champion: Ayomipe Adebanjo, Tompkins High School Grand Champion Showman: Justin Sapp, Cinco Ranch High School Reserve Grand Champion: Lauren Klingenberg, Seven Lakes High School Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Anna Fling, Katy High School

Goat Grand Champion: Patrick Kenner, Cinco Ranch High School Grand Champion Showman: Adriella Bierschwale, Paetow High School Reserve Grand Champion: Isabella Cunliffe, Cinco Ranch High School Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Mason Murdock, Tompkins High School

Lamb Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Karyss Kennedy, Paetow High School Grand Champion Showman: Erynn Keele, Katy High School Reserve Grand Champion: Layla Majewski, Katy High School

Swine Grand Champion: Addison Whitaker, Katy High School Grand Champion Showman: Connor Vodehnal, Katy High School Reserve Grand Champion: Adison Baker, Cinco Ranch High School Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Peyton Robertson, Katy High School

Steer Grand Champion: Keely Broussard, Katy High School Grand Champion Showman: Isabelle Anderson, Taylor High School Reserve Grand Champion: Aidan Plut, Cinco Ranch High School Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Casey Williams, Cinco Ranch High School

SPECIAL EVENTS

Best Buddies Special Rodeo Grand Champion: Seth Skaggs, Cinco Ranch High School Reserve Grand Champion: Josiah Castillo, Taylor High School

Floral Show Grand Champion: Will Gasper, Taylor High School Reserve Grand Champion: Elizabeth Stroz, Jordan High School

Horticulture Show Grand Champion: Delaney Bishop, Katy High School Reserve Grand Champion: Erin Keele, Katy High School

Art Grand Champion: Zoe Damaso, Tompkins High School Reserve Grand Champion: Hafsa Rahim, Tays Junior High

Agriculture Mechanics Grand Champion: Aspen Geick, Paetow High School Grand Champion Showman: Patrick Keener, Cinco Ranch High School Reserve Grand Champion: Marjorie Williams, Zach Dinsmoore and Darren Tanju, Seven Lakes High School Reserve Grand Champion Showman: Paisley Sullivan and Aspen Folmar, Taylor High School

The event culminated with the traditional rodeo week and parade, where the 2025 Parade of Champions carried forward Katy ISD's rich agricultural heritage.