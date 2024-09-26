Katy ISD Enhances School Security with Local K9 Detection Partnership

KATY, Texas (Sept. 25, 2024) — The Katy Independent School District Police Department is partnering with Covenant K9 Detection Services of Needville to enhance security across district schools starting this week. The organization specializes in training canines and handlers and provides weapons and narcotics detection support for schools and other industries.

As part of the collaboration, a team consisting of a Katy ISD police officer, a K9 handler, and a trained canine will work with designated school safety personnel and administrators to conduct random sweeps of secondary campuses and parking lots throughout the year.

“We are committed to using all available tools to keep our students and staff safe,” said Katy ISD Police Chief Henry Gaw. “These K9 teams will enhance and strengthen our already robust safety measures across the district.”

Katy ISD has a long history of using K9 units as part of its specialized security teams, and this new partnership expands that capability. The district will now outsource the training and management of the canines, providing a cost-effective approach while maintaining a comprehensive safety and security strategy.