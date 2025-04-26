Superintendent Gregorski Disputes State Ranking System as Katy ISD Drops from A to B in two year old survey

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District dropped from an A to a B rating for the 2022-2023 school year under Texas' school accountability system, prompting Superintendent Ken Gregorski, Ed.D., to challenge the validity of the recently released scores that were from two years ago.

Gregorski Pushes Back

In an open letter to parents, Gregorski defended the district, saying the district's grade may have dropped to a B but that it's not indicative of what's happening in the classroom.

"What's changed is not the caliber of education our students are receiving—but the state's accountability system," Gregorski wrote in a letter to families Tuesday. "The system simply fails to capture the full picture of the growth, dedication and successes we witness every day in our classrooms."

The Texas Education Agency released its A-F accountability ratings on Wednesday, assigning Katy ISD a B rating with 88 points out of 100.

Gregorski described the district's year-over-year decline as "disappointing and confusing," especially given higher student outcomes in core subjects.

"I believe the scores are a direct contradiction to students' academic progress," Gregorski said, adding that the TEA's approach to standardized testing and accountability doesn't reflect the full scope of school performance.

Why the scores are two-years-old

The ratings were released nearly two years after their scheduled date following a legal battle involving more than 100 Texas school districts that sued TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, claiming the revamped system was "unlawful."

Morath defended the accountability system at a press conference Monday, saying, "Accountability works; the public issuance of ratings for school systems does positively affect the academic and life outcomes of children."

Among Katy ISD's 70 rated campuses, 37 earned A ratings, 18 received B's, 11 got C's and four received D's.

Neighboring Lamar Consolidated ISD also received a B rating with 83 points.

The TEA remains blocked from issuing ratings for the 2023-24 school year due to separate ongoing litigation.

Katy ISD Accountability Ratings, 2022-23

Elementary Schools

Bear Creek Elementary: C

Bethke Elementary: C

Bonnie Holland Elementary: A

Bryant Elementary: B

Campbell Elementary: A

Cimarron Elementary: D

Diane Winborn Elementary: B

Edna Mae Fielder Elementary: A

Franz Elementary: B

Fred and Patti Shafer Elementary: A

Griffin Elementary: A

Hazel S Pattison Elementary: A

Jack & Sharon Rhoads Elementary: D

James E Randolph Elementary: A

James E Williams Elementary: A

Jean & Betty Schmalz Elementary: C

Jeanette Hayes Elementary: A

Jenks Elementary: A

Joella Exley Elementary: A

Katy Elementary: B

Keiko Davidson Elementary: A

Leonard Elementary: C

Loraine T Golbow Elementary: C

Maurice L Wolfe Elementary: B

Junior High Schools

Garland McMeans Junior High: A

Haskett Junior High: B

Katy Junior High: B

Mayde Creek Junior High: A

Memorial Parkway Junior High: A

Morton Ranch Junior High: B

Rodger & Ellen Beck Junior High: A

Seven Lakes Junior High: A

Stockdick Junior High: A

T H McDonald Junior High: B

Tays Junior High: A

West Memorial Junior High: B

Woodcreek Junior High: A

High Schools