KATY, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — Katy ISD teachers and staff will receive a larger one-time payment in December after the Board of Trustees unanimously approved an increase in employee compensation.

Trustees voted Nov. 16 to double the previously approved December lump-sum payment from 1% to 2%. The payment is in addition to a separate 1% lump-sum payment employees received in August.

The district attributed the increase to updated property appraisal data provided by the Texas Comptroller's Property Tax Assistance Division and identified through a district audit.

“We have chosen to reinvest this money into our hard-working teachers and staff,” Katy ISD Board President Lance Redmon said. “We would not be the destination school district in Texas if it were not for their commitment to our students and our community. This lump sum payment increase is another way of recognizing their contributions.”

District officials said the additional compensation is part of Katy ISD's efforts to attract and retain teachers and staff.