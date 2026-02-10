Katy ISD Dedicates Boudny Elementary, Honoring Educators' 75 Years of Service

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD dedicated its newest elementary school Monday night, honoring educators Alfred and Ann Boudny before hundreds of community members, district officials and elected officials.

The ceremony at Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary recognized the couple's combined 75 years of classroom teaching and their continued service to the district. The campus, which serves the Elyson community, was approved by voters in the 2023 bond referendum.

"Alfred and Ann Boudny have dedicated many years to supporting the success of Katy ISD students, staff and our community," Superintendent Ken Gregorski said. "Their commitment to this district is evident in the countless lives they have impacted."

The Boudny Elementary Choir performed as families filled the campus for the dedication.

State Rep. Mike Schofield, delivered remarks along with Texas State Board of Education member Audrey Young and a representative from Harris County Commissioner Lesley Briones' office, Precinct 4. Katy ISD Board Vice President Rebecca Fox spoke for the Board of Trustees.

Principal Felicia Ashabranner addressed the significance of the new school.

"It is an honor to stand before you today as we dedicate Alfred and Ann Boudny Elementary — a campus built not only with bricks, but with vision, heart and hope for the future," Ashabranner said.

The couple's children, Alyssa Boudny and Al Boudny, spoke on behalf of the family. Alyssa Boudny teaches at Nelson Junior High in Katy ISD.

"Together, our parents dedicated their lives to education and thousands of students over a combined 75 years in the classroom," she said. "That same commitment now continues as they become namesakes to the trailblazing students and staff of Boudny Elementary."

Al Boudny closed with a message to students.

"To the children who walk these halls daily, thank you for always putting your best foot forward and always doing your best for yourself and those around you," he said. "Your smiles, 'Hi's,' waves, antlers up, fist bumps, high-fives and hugs warm our hearts and make us so proud to be a trailblazing Buck."

The school is one of several campuses funded through the 2023 bond program.