Katy ISD celebrates summer graduation

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Merrell Center erupted with cheers, applause and celebratory waves as families and friends honored their Katy Independent School District summer graduates Wednesday night.

The 2025 Summer Commencement Ceremony marked a pivotal milestone for 68 students and their loved ones, celebrating achievements as graduates prepared to embark on their next journeys in higher education, careers, technical training and military service.

Beyond recognizing the graduates themselves, district leadership took time to acknowledge the essential support network that helped shape these emerging leaders.

"Tonight's graduates are officially a part of the Katy ISD legacy," Katy ISD Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support Dr. Emily Craig said. "We recognize and celebrate their dedication and hard work. The District honors them and the parents, guardians, educators, coaches and siblings who helped make this day possible."