Katy ISD Celebrates Record-Breaking 900,000+ Volunteer Hours at Annual VIPS Recognition Event

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District's Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) celebrated thousands of dedicated district volunteers during their annual Volunteer Celebration on May 2.
The committed community members contributed more than 900,000 service hours supporting Katy ISD students and staff during the 2024-2025 school year.
Over 1,000 education volunteers attended the celebration featuring keynote speaker Rashi Vats, FOX 26 news anchor, community advocate and proud Katy ISD volunteer. The event showcased outstanding student talent including performances by the Katy High School Drum Line, Tompkins High School SOUNDFX Choir, Memorial Parkway Junior High Mixed Choir and spirited routines from cheer squads representing all 10 Katy ISD high schools.
Several principal teams announced campus Volunteers of the Year, including Gina Cobb from Freeman High School and Shauntá Smith from Hutsell Elementary; Anna Hinojosa from Wolfe Elementary and Andrew Lowry from WoodCreek Junior High; and Michelle Gaskamp from Randolph Elementary and Melinda Stone from Taylor High School.
Outstanding Katy ISD Volunteers Recognized for Exceptional Service
The following dedicated volunteers were honored for their outstanding commitment to Katy ISD students:
- Adams Junior High School: Sara Buck
- Alexander Elementary: Gretchen Smith
- Bear Creek Elementary: Catherine Baez
- Beck Junior High School: Areeba Sadiq
- Beckendorff Junior High School: Cherly Anderson
- Bethke Elementary: Holland Espinosa
- Bryant Elementary: Amanda Laroux
- Campbell Elementary: Sarah McDonald
- Cardiff Junior High School: Jaqueline Hernandez
- Cimarron Elementary: Kelly Stromek
- Cinco Ranch High School: Katie Leach
- Cinco Ranch Junior High School: Elita Nuveman
- Creech Elementary: Sarah Hodgkins
- Davidson Elementary: Joanna Coyne
- Exley Elementary: Rodney Sharp
- Faldyn Elementary: Joseph Adkins
- Fielder Elementary: Adriana Poveda
- Franz Elementary: Maria Ale Vazquez
- Freeman High School: Madina McCants
- Golbow Elementary: Jenna Clutter
- Griffin Elementary: Erin O'Kelly
- Haskett Junior High School: Erica Brettell
- Hayes Elementary: Darcie Vlahos
- Holland Elementary: Kebriana Shaw
- Hutsell Elementary: Maria Tamez
- Jenks Elementary: Sylvia Biondo
- Jordan High School: Leigh Taylor
- Katy Elementary: Brittany Hudson
- Katy High School: Amanda Reese
- Katy Junior High School: Daniele Garza
- Kilpatrick Elementary: Chelsey LeCompte
- King Elementary: Tarah Thomas
- Leonard Elementary: Jennifer Rios
- Mayde Creek Elementary: Nicole Myers
- Mayde Creek High School: Taylor Perez
- Mayde Creek Junior High School: Alicia Espindola
- McDonald Junior High School: Tiffany Wilson
- McElwain Elementary: April Evans
- McMeans Junior High School: Joy Choi
- McRoberts Elementary: John Rivera
- Memorial Parkway Elementary: Bubba McKlemurry
- Memorial Parkway Junior High School: Nicole Richter
- Morton Ranch Elementary: Lauren Jimenez
- Morton Ranch High School: Cheryl Glasser
- Morton Ranch Junior High School: Natasha Foy
- Nelson Junior High School: Corinne Bero
- Nottingham Country Elementary: Stephanie Mitchell
- Paetow High School: Felicia Esters
- Pattison Elementary: Swaroop Dabhi
- Randolph Elementary: Maria Chapman
- Rhoads Elementary: Melissa Munoz
- Robertson Elementary: Chi Walle
- Rylander Elementary: Roula Kantis
- Schmalz Elementary: Jeanette Scott
- Seven Lakes High School: Leslie Love
- Seven Lakes Junior High School: Diane Kippie
- Shafer Elementary: Mayfe Ambrose
- Stanley Elementary: Ariel Vick
- Stephens Elementary: Andrea Lara
- Stockdick Junior High School: Lillian Walcott
- Sundown Elementary: Shelley Darmon
- Taylor High School: Susan Dyson
- Tays Junior High School: Mandi Smith
- Tompkins High School: Christy Schnellhardt
- West Memorial Elementary: Liz Leaverton
- West Memorial Junior High School: Kelly Stromek
- Williams Elementary: Emily Teer
- Wilson Elementary: Jamie Banowetz
- Winborn Elementary: Sabrina Winfree
- Wolfe Elementary: Rachel Rubio
- Wolman Elementary: Erin Ciarella
- WoodCreek Elementary: Rebecca Griffin
- WoodCreek Junior High School: T-Jay Stried
- Youngblood Elementary: Barrett Arnold
Get Involved with Katy ISD Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) aligns district volunteer groups as they serve, support and celebrate Katy ISD students and staff. This award-winning volunteer program offers numerous ways for community members to contribute their time and talents to Katy schools.
For more information about volunteer opportunities, parent involvement, and community partnerships, visit Partners in Education under the "Community" tab at www.katyisd.org or contact your local campus Volunteer Coordinator.
Katy ISD Partners in Education creates lasting school and community relationships that positively impact students and staff. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, business partner, or mentor, visit Partners in Education or contact Cydney Wright at cydneyjwright@katyisd.org.