Katy ISD Celebrates Record-Breaking 900,000+ Volunteer Hours at Annual VIPS Recognition Event

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District's Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) celebrated thousands of dedicated district volunteers during their annual Volunteer Celebration on May 2.

The committed community members contributed more than 900,000 service hours supporting Katy ISD students and staff during the 2024-2025 school year.

Over 1,000 education volunteers attended the celebration featuring keynote speaker Rashi Vats, FOX 26 news anchor, community advocate and proud Katy ISD volunteer. The event showcased outstanding student talent including performances by the Katy High School Drum Line, Tompkins High School SOUNDFX Choir, Memorial Parkway Junior High Mixed Choir and spirited routines from cheer squads representing all 10 Katy ISD high schools.

Several principal teams announced campus Volunteers of the Year, including Gina Cobb from Freeman High School and Shauntá Smith from Hutsell Elementary; Anna Hinojosa from Wolfe Elementary and Andrew Lowry from WoodCreek Junior High; and Michelle Gaskamp from Randolph Elementary and Melinda Stone from Taylor High School.

Outstanding Katy ISD Volunteers Recognized for Exceptional Service

The following dedicated volunteers were honored for their outstanding commitment to Katy ISD students:

Adams Junior High School: Sara Buck

Alexander Elementary: Gretchen Smith

Bear Creek Elementary: Catherine Baez

Beck Junior High School: Areeba Sadiq

Beckendorff Junior High School: Cherly Anderson

Bethke Elementary: Holland Espinosa

Bryant Elementary: Amanda Laroux

Campbell Elementary: Sarah McDonald

Cardiff Junior High School: Jaqueline Hernandez

Cimarron Elementary: Kelly Stromek

Cinco Ranch High School: Katie Leach

Cinco Ranch Junior High School: Elita Nuveman

Creech Elementary: Sarah Hodgkins

Davidson Elementary: Joanna Coyne

Exley Elementary: Rodney Sharp

Faldyn Elementary: Joseph Adkins

Fielder Elementary: Adriana Poveda

Franz Elementary: Maria Ale Vazquez

Freeman High School: Madina McCants

Golbow Elementary: Jenna Clutter

Griffin Elementary: Erin O'Kelly

Haskett Junior High School: Erica Brettell

Hayes Elementary: Darcie Vlahos

Holland Elementary: Kebriana Shaw

Hutsell Elementary: Maria Tamez

Jenks Elementary: Sylvia Biondo

Jordan High School: Leigh Taylor

Katy Elementary: Brittany Hudson

Katy High School: Amanda Reese

Katy Junior High School: Daniele Garza

Kilpatrick Elementary: Chelsey LeCompte

King Elementary: Tarah Thomas

Leonard Elementary: Jennifer Rios

Mayde Creek Elementary: Nicole Myers

Mayde Creek High School: Taylor Perez

Mayde Creek Junior High School: Alicia Espindola

McDonald Junior High School: Tiffany Wilson

McElwain Elementary: April Evans

McMeans Junior High School: Joy Choi

McRoberts Elementary: John Rivera

Memorial Parkway Elementary: Bubba McKlemurry

Memorial Parkway Junior High School: Nicole Richter

Morton Ranch Elementary: Lauren Jimenez

Morton Ranch High School: Cheryl Glasser

Morton Ranch Junior High School: Natasha Foy

Nelson Junior High School: Corinne Bero

Nottingham Country Elementary: Stephanie Mitchell

Paetow High School: Felicia Esters

Pattison Elementary: Swaroop Dabhi

Randolph Elementary: Maria Chapman

Rhoads Elementary: Melissa Munoz

Robertson Elementary: Chi Walle

Rylander Elementary: Roula Kantis

Schmalz Elementary: Jeanette Scott

Seven Lakes High School: Leslie Love

Seven Lakes Junior High School: Diane Kippie

Shafer Elementary: Mayfe Ambrose

Stanley Elementary: Ariel Vick

Stephens Elementary: Andrea Lara

Stockdick Junior High School: Lillian Walcott

Sundown Elementary: Shelley Darmon

Taylor High School: Susan Dyson

Tays Junior High School: Mandi Smith

Tompkins High School: Christy Schnellhardt

West Memorial Elementary: Liz Leaverton

West Memorial Junior High School: Kelly Stromek

Williams Elementary: Emily Teer

Wilson Elementary: Jamie Banowetz

Winborn Elementary: Sabrina Winfree

Wolfe Elementary: Rachel Rubio

Wolman Elementary: Erin Ciarella

WoodCreek Elementary: Rebecca Griffin

WoodCreek Junior High School: T-Jay Stried

Youngblood Elementary: Barrett Arnold

Get Involved with Katy ISD Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) aligns district volunteer groups as they serve, support and celebrate Katy ISD students and staff. This award-winning volunteer program offers numerous ways for community members to contribute their time and talents to Katy schools.

For more information about volunteer opportunities, parent involvement, and community partnerships, visit Partners in Education under the "Community" tab at www.katyisd.org or contact your local campus Volunteer Coordinator.

Katy ISD Partners in Education creates lasting school and community relationships that positively impact students and staff. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, business partner, or mentor, visit Partners in Education or contact Cydney Wright at cydneyjwright@katyisd.org.