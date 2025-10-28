Katy ISD celebrates more than 100 National Merit Semifinalists; Seven Lakes Leads the way with 45

KATY, Texas — Katy Independent School District students claimed more than 100 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist spots, with Seven Lakes High School leading the district with 45 honorees.

The 2026 semifinalists represent the top PSAT/NMSQT scorers in Texas and rank among fewer than 1% of high school seniors nationwide to receive the distinction from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Seven Lakes, Cinco Ranch and Tompkins Lead District Schools

Seven Lakes' 45 semifinalists comprised nearly half the district's total, followed by Cinco Ranch High School with 24, Tompkins High School with 20, Jordan High School with 15 and Taylor High School with 12. The full list of semifinalists is below.

"These remarkable students embody the hard work and dedication of our Katy ISD students," Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership & Support Emily Craig said. "This accomplishment reflects their commitment to academic excellence and the unwavering commitment of their families, teachers and school communities."

How Students Qualified for National Merit Recognition

The semifinalists emerged from more than 1.3 million juniors nationwide who entered the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2024 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Each state's highest scorers earned semifinalist status.

Students can now compete for more than 6,000 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million. Advancing to finalist status requires submitting a detailed application with academic records, school and community activities, leadership experience, employment history and honors, plus SAT or ACT scores and an essay.

District administrators from the six high schools presented certificates to the semifinalists during a reception on behalf of the Board of Trustees.

Katy ISD 2026 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Cinco Ranch High School

Andrew Xia

Reed Whisenant

Alexander Park

Nathan Olivier

Ivan La

Alyssa Jiang

Elyssa Hung

Ryan Gover

Lucille Ebben

George Rhoades

Enze Yu

Sumanth Sivakumar

Rikin Singhvi

Jay Sahni

Emma Chung

Muhammad Daniyal Salman

Ian Kim

Riya Sharma

Aimee Xia

Johan Jacob

Grace Dong

Ian Choi

Christian Hough

Kyle Nguyen

Jordan High School

Caleb Albers

Suchay Kommisetty

Pranav Ramji

Eric Yang

Murugan Jagan

Adleigh Krile

Truman Sun

Anitra Sen

Maggie Yang

Andrea Lopez

Saira Narang

Rishan Hemrajani

Michael Wang

Nathan Xu

Rohan Kishore

Katy High School

Dante Balacchi

Spencer Gernale

Mayde Creek High School

Jamie Klander

Seven Lakes High School

Aarjav Desai

Isaac Park

Veronica Zhu

Annie Zhou

Raina Zhang

Philip Zhang

Michelle Zhang

Merissa Zhang

Eric Zhang

Ken Woodward

Rohanna White

Matthew Tsang

Erica Zhang

An Truong

Aarushi Thatola

Aman Singh

Shailesh Satewar

Urmi Sarkar

Christopher Ou

Terynce Nguyen

Vedant Mohan

Sarah Lee

Aarush Kudariya

Maimunah Kausar

Rahid Ismail

Jarrett Hutto

Aditya Hariprasad

Samir Gandhi

Amaan Faisal

Xinyue Dong

Saumya Dharap

Emmanuelle Chern

Ailsa Cheng

Sherry Chen

Autumn Brown

Brandon Rui

Hanyu Song

Svend Rydahl

Ban Mai Nguyen

Komal Maniar

Brian Lu

Rosie Li

Annie Li

Ruiyang Huang

Daniel Deng

Taylor High School

Nitya Bhargava

Joseph Cooper

Travis Feng

Abhishree Gupta

Damon Hong

Timothy Hong

Daniel Kim

Alex Kwon

Jacob Ma

Sheryl Surawijaya

Sophia Tang

Ella Wang

Tompkins High School