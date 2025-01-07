New Schools Planned for Growing Grange Development

WALLER COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Two new schools will be built in Grange, a master-planned community under construction in the Katy Independent School District.

Grange is located at Morton Road and FM 2855 in Waller County.

Katy Independent School District acquired 35 acres for a junior high school and 16 acres across the street for an elementary campus along Schilpf Road. The junior high, which will be larger than the district's typical 1,400-student capacity, is expected to break ground in late 2025 or early 2026 with a planned 2028 opening.

"The size reflects our area's growth," said Ted Vierling, Katy ISD's chief operations officer. The campus will include a track and tennis court available for public use outside of school hours.

The elementary school timeline remains uncertain, as funding will depend on a future bond being approved by voters, Vierling said.

The schools will serve Grange, a 1,130-acre development by Johnson Development that launched home sales in 2024. The community's first phase includes 301 homesites, with plans for 2,400 homes at completion. Current home prices start in the low $400,000s.

“A Katy address and Katy schools are a big draw for home buyers,” said Jacob W. Rice, Vice President and General Manager of Grange. “Welcoming new KatyISD schools into our community will undoubtedly enhance the appeal of Grange, further elevating its reputation as a prime destination for families."

The developer also announced a new scholarship program starting January 2025. Two Katy ISD high school seniors will receive $5,000 each for higher education expenses. Applicants must maintain a 3.0 GPA, live in the Katy area, and be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

"Recipients will have strong community ties and participate in activities that foster a sense of community as well as serving in a leadership capacity within an organization or activity," Rice said.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 1 to March 1, 2025, with winners announced by April 15.

Full details on the scholarship program are at https://www.liveingrange.com/scholarship.