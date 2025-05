KATY, Texas (AP) — The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees welcomed a new member and selected new leadership during its Monday meeting.

James Cross was sworn in as the Position 1 trustee after winning the recent election. Incumbent Lance Redmon also took the oath of office for Position 2 after securing re-election.

Following the ceremony, the board elected its new officers. Redmon will serve as president, with Rebecca Fox as vice president and Dawn Champagne as secretary.