Katy ISD Board of Trustees Welcomes Three New Members, Elects New Officers

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD's newly elected board members Cicely Taylor, Jim Davidson and Nathan Shipley took the oath of office and were officially sworn in as members of the Board of Trustees for Positions 3, 4 and 5, respectively, at the Monday, May 11 board meeting. They succeed Amy Thieme, Morgan Calhoun and Mary Ellen Cuzela, respectively, each of whom chose not to seek re-election after serving one term.

New Officers Elected

After the swearing-in, trustees elected new officers: Lance Redmon as president, Dawn Champagne as vice president and James Cross as secretary.

× Expand Katy ISD Top from left: Lance Redmon, James Cross, Superintendent Ken Gregorski, Nathan Shipley, Jim Davidson. Front from left: Cicely Taylor, Rebecca Fox, Dawn Champagne

The New Trustees

Cicely Taylor, Position 3

Taylor has a background in education administration through her work with Acelero Inc., which is focused on improving early childhood education. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Colby College in Waterville, Maine, and a Master of Education from the University of Texas at El Paso. She has also served on the Katy ISD Campus Advisory Team, mentored through KEYs (Keep Encouraging Youth toward Success), and participated in Leadership Katy as part of the Class of 2025–2026, a Katy Area Chamber of Commerce program.

Jim Davidson, Position 4

Davidson brings extensive leadership experience from his career as a partner at Environmental Resources Management (ERM), a global consulting firm, where he held operational and commercial leadership roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Bioenvironmental Sciences from Texas A&M University and has completed postgraduate studies at the University of Houston.

Nathan Shipley, Position 5

Shipley is an executive director and industry analyst at Circana, an American market research and data analytics company. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a marketing focus from the University of Houston and is a Katy ISD graduate, having attended Katy High School, McDonald Junior High and Winborn Elementary.

To learn more about each board member and read their bios, visit the Katy ISD board members webpage.