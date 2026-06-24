Katy ISD Board Approves Pay Raises, Bonus Payments for Teachers and Staff

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD trustees approved pay raises and bonus payments for employees Monday, even as the district projects a $15.7 million budget shortfall for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The compensation plan provides permanent pay increases for classroom teachers and all other district employees by increasing salary schedules by 1%. The raises will be funded through the district's general operating fund and will increase employees' base pay going forward.

In addition to the pay raises, employees will receive two one-time payments equal to 1% of their annual salary — one in August and another in December. Because the payments are lump sums, they will not become part of employees' ongoing salaries.

The board also approved an increase in the starting salary for teachers to $66,550, a move district officials said keeps Katy ISD's entry-level teacher pay above the median among comparable Houston-area school districts.

“The 2026 – 2027 compensation plan advances our investment in Katy ISD’s teachers and support staff, recognizing their outstanding service to educating our community’s children,” said Katy ISD Board President Lance Redmon. “Our employees are the foundation of our success, and we are dedicated to attracting, rewarding and retaining the talented professionals who deliver the enriching learning, and college- and career-ready experiences our community expects and our students deserve.”

District officials said the compensation package is designed to help Katy ISD remain competitive in recruiting and retaining teachers and support staff.